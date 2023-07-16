Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chandrayaan-3 crosses another crucial stage; Here's what ISRO said

    Chandrayaan-3 is India’s third lunar exploration mission and it will make India the fourth country after US, China, and Russia, to land its spacecraft on the surface of the Moon. The space agency reported that the health of the spacecraft was "normal" on Twitter.
     

    Chandrayaan 3 crosses another crucial stage Here is what ISRO said
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 16, 2023, 11:21 AM IST

    The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that the first orbit raising manoeuvre had been successfully completed as India's GSLV Mark 3 (LVM 3) heavy-lift launch vehicle began its much anticipated voyage to the moon on Friday.  The space agency reported that the health of the spacecraft was "normal" on Twitter.

    "The health of the spacecraft is normal. At ISTRAC/ISRO, Bengaluru, the first orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earthbound firing-1) is carried out successfully. The orbit of the spacecraft is currently 41762 km by 173 km," the ISRO tweeted.

    Meanwhile, ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), Bengaluru scientists will start firing onboard thrusters on Saturday, according to S Unnikrishnan Nair, director of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre.

    "The vehicle's system has worked really well. Because of this, we have very accurately provided whatever the spacecraft's initial requirements were," he added.

    On July 14, SRO launched the Chandrayaan-3 moon exploration mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. 

    "A new chapter in India's space journey is written by Chandrayaan-3. Every Indian's aspirations and hopes are elevated as it flies high. This outstanding accomplishment is evidence of our scientists' unwavering commitment. I appreciate their enthusiasm and creativity," PM Modi tweeted. 

    Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar exploration mission, will make India the fourth nation after the United States, China, and Russia to land a spacecraft on the moon's surface and show off the nation's prowess for a secure and gentle landing.

    The Chandrayaan-2 mission encountered difficulties during its soft landing on the lunar surface in 2019 and was ultimately determined to have failed its primary mission goals. Chandrayaan-3 is the ISRO's follow-up effort.
     

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2023, 11:21 AM IST
