    WWE: Did Vince McMahon pay USD 3 million to ex-employee for her silence on alleged affair?

    Reports suggest that Vince McMahon might have entered into a secret $3 million agreement with an ex-employee for her silence over an alleged affair. The WWE Board is investigating the same.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Stamford, First Published Jun 16, 2022, 1:04 PM IST

    Vince McMahon is the current chairman of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), holding the majority of the shares in the company. However, a recent report about him turned out to be sensational, which could tarnish his reputation in the company. According to a Wall Street Journal report on Wednesday, the WWE Board happens to be investigating a secret $3 million settlement by McMahon to an ex-employee. It is reported that the settlement happens to be for an alleged affair. The money was supposedly paid to her for her silence over the matter.

    As per the report, a separation agreement was signed between the two parties in January for her to stay mum and not discuss her relationship with McMahon, besides not engaging in disparaging remarks about him. As per an e-mail sent to the WWE Board members in March, it is indicated that McMahon hired an employee who was 41 and initially paid her $100,000 before increasing it to $200,000 after he began a sexual relationship with her.

    Following the same, the WWE Board began an investigation in April and found out about the non-disclosure of agreement from former employees, which mainly involved misconduct claims against McMahon and WWE's Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis. The e-mail stated that a woman was hired as a paralegal in 2019 and was apparently given to Laurinaitis "like a toy" by McMahon.

    The report states that Simpson Thacher & Bartlett law firm has been hired to investigate the matter. In comparison, a request for comment was sent to WWE by the publication, left unanswered as of Wednesday night. However, a WWE spokesman told the media house that the board was cooperating with the board in the investigation. It was also stated that the relationship between McMahon and the woman was consensual.

    Last Updated Jun 16, 2022, 1:04 PM IST
