    Did John Cena waste his precious time being a WWE superstar?

    John Cena is now a major attraction in Hollywood. But did he waste some precious time of his career by being a WWE superstar?

    Did John Cena waste his precious time being a WWE superstar world wrestling entertainment?-ayh
    Stamford, First Published Jun 12, 2022, 3:28 PM IST

    When it comes to some of the greatest WWE Champions of all time, John Cena is one name that has to feature in the list. He currently holds the record of winning the most world championships in World Wrestling Entertainment, along with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, on 16 instances. However, it has been almost four years since he has become a part-timer in WWE and has pursued a highly successful career in Hollywood, replicating his once rival, The Rock, aka Dwayne Johnson. But was Cena always destined for success in Hollywood, and did he waste his time being a WWE superstar?

    Recently, WWE is dedicating the month of June to Cena, celebrating his 20th anniversary, while he will be appearing on Monday Night RAW on June 27, nearly after a year. Recently, he appeared in a series ‘WWE Playback’ and watched his old WWE moments. He pondered what he could have done differently, referring to a segment with The Undertaker in 2004, where the latter showed him respect following his debut.

    However, Cena was unimpressed with his mannerism during the moments, and he was happy that everything went well. “It’s not a shame ’cause it was a good learning experience, and the story turned out okay. But, especially now, after I see the match and the audience lost interest, you have to slow down, tell a story, and do what I was told in performances like that almost got me fired. I could see why ’cause you look at the audience, nobody cares,” he said on the show, reports Wrestling Inc.

    “I guess looking back at it. I’m grateful for the moment. I’m grateful I debuted in such a historic arena with such an amazing performer [vs Kurt Angle], but I’m also grateful it didn’t go well cause it taught me, especially when ‘The Doctor of Thuganomics’ character was introduced, I was neither ruthless nor aggressive. I was quite submissive and passive and acted like a fan, and I was,” added Cena.

    ALSO READ: WWE - Cody Rhodes battles injury to defeat Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell; social media acclaims

    “That’s okay, but you can’t do that there. You have to stand out. You have to have a personality that somebody can attach to. Everybody would have done the same thing in my interaction with the Undertaker, whether they were a paying customer or backstage. Everybody would have done the same thing. So, what makes me different from anybody else? That stuff is nice, but it didn’t help at all,” Cena concluded.

