Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Blinder from Green to get rid of century-bound Rahane leaves fans stunned

    On Day 3 of the WTC Final between India and Australia, Cameron Green produced a moment of brilliance at gully to dismiss a well-set, Ajinkya Rahane on 89.

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Blinder from Green to get rid of century-bound Rahane leaves fans stunned
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 9, 2023, 6:20 PM IST

    India's Ajinkya Rahane stood tall amid the ruins in his comeback clash as he displayed spectacular skill and courage against a formidable Australian pace attack to India to 260 for six at lunch on Day 3 of the World Test Champions (WTC) Final at The Oval on Friday. However, Rahane fell short of his 13th Test century by 11 runs thanks to a spectacular catch by Australian fielder Cameron Green just moments after play resumed at the iconic venue.

    Green produced a moment of brilliance at gully to dismiss the well set, Ajinkya Rahane on 89. The dismissal came at a crucial juncture, with Rahane having rescued India from a precarious situation and significantly reducing Australia's first-innings lead.

    Pat Cummins, the Australian skipper, steamed in from his run-up, delivering a fierce delivery on the 5th stump line, Rahane, looking to take on the challenge, commits himself to the drive and edge the ball towards the gully region.

    Also read: WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Steve Smith reveals bowling strategy that left India's top order in disarray

    Cameron Green, stationed at the gully, who displayed extraordinary reflexes and athleticism, took a stunning one-hand catch. Green flung himself to his right, fully stretched, and plucked the ball out of thin air. The dismissal of Rahane was a significant blow for India, as they had relied heavily on his composure and run-scoring ability.

    Here's a look at how netizens reacted to Green's blinder to dismiss Rahane during India's first innings at the WTC Final against Australia:

    Last Updated Jun 9, 2023, 6:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Arrest Brij Bhushan, don't break us: Wrestlers to Delhi Police who took woman grappler to WFI chief's office snt

    Arrest Brij Bhushan, don't break us: Wrestlers to Delhi Police who took woman grappler to WFI chief's office

    Disney Hotstar to stream ICC World Cup 2023, Asia Cup 2023 for free

    Disney+Hotstar to stream ICC World Cup 2023, Asia Cup 2023 for FREE

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Play fearlessly to win titles, advices Harbhajan Singh to Rohit Sharma and Co snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Play fearlessly to win titles, advices Harbhajan Singh to Rohit Sharma and Co.

    football Champions League final, Man City vs Inter Milan: Date, time, venue, tickets, head to head, where to watch live in india snt

    Champions League final, Man City vs Inter: Date, time, venue, tickets, head to head, where to watch live

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Ponting lauds Siraj as 'ultimate competitor'; says India should've bowled fuller osf

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Ponting lauds Siraj as 'ultimate competitor'; says India should've bowled fuller

    Recent Stories

    Arrest Brij Bhushan, don't break us: Wrestlers to Delhi Police who took woman grappler to WFI chief's office snt

    Arrest Brij Bhushan, don't break us: Wrestlers to Delhi Police who took woman grappler to WFI chief's office

    Bhojpuri SEXY video Shweta Sharma Khesari Lal BOLD dance moves on Naagin is a must WATCH RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Shweta Sharma, Khesari Lal's BOLD dance moves on ‘Naagin’ is a must WATCH

    7 delicious coconut milk drinks to beat heat vma

    7 delicious coconut milk drinks to beat heat

    Apple Vision Pro vs Meta Quest Pro Which is better gcw

    Apple Vision Pro vs Meta Quest Pro: Which is better?

    Explained Why Canada is reluctant on cracking whip on Sikh separatists

    Explained: Why Canada is reluctant on cracking whip on Sikh separatists

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon