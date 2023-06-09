WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Blinder from Green to get rid of century-bound Rahane leaves fans stunned

On Day 3 of the WTC Final between India and Australia, Cameron Green produced a moment of brilliance at gully to dismiss a well-set, Ajinkya Rahane on 89.

India's Ajinkya Rahane stood tall amid the ruins in his comeback clash as he displayed spectacular skill and courage against a formidable Australian pace attack to India to 260 for six at lunch on Day 3 of the World Test Champions (WTC) Final at The Oval on Friday. However, Rahane fell short of his 13th Test century by 11 runs thanks to a spectacular catch by Australian fielder Cameron Green just moments after play resumed at the iconic venue.

Green produced a moment of brilliance at gully to dismiss the well set, Ajinkya Rahane on 89. The dismissal came at a crucial juncture, with Rahane having rescued India from a precarious situation and significantly reducing Australia's first-innings lead.

Pat Cummins, the Australian skipper, steamed in from his run-up, delivering a fierce delivery on the 5th stump line, Rahane, looking to take on the challenge, commits himself to the drive and edge the ball towards the gully region.

Also read: WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Steve Smith reveals bowling strategy that left India's top order in disarray

Cameron Green, stationed at the gully, who displayed extraordinary reflexes and athleticism, took a stunning one-hand catch. Green flung himself to his right, fully stretched, and plucked the ball out of thin air. The dismissal of Rahane was a significant blow for India, as they had relied heavily on his composure and run-scoring ability.

Here's a look at how netizens reacted to Green's blinder to dismiss Rahane during India's first innings at the WTC Final against Australia: