WrestleMania 38: UFC star Conor McGregor claims WWE stars 'fear' him; takes a dig at Stone Cold

WWE stars have come together on social media to mock Conor McGregor after the UFC star said their roster "feared" him following WrestleMania 38.

A war of words appears to have broken on Twitter between WWE superstars and Conor McGregor after the UFC star claimed that the former 'feared' him following WrestleMania 38. The Irishman took to the micro-blogging site to state he was too intimidating to be offered an appearance alongside the likes of Brock Lesner, Logan Paul and Ronda Rousey at the weekend's two-day showpiece event.

"Why wasn't I at Wrestlemania?" McGregor asked fans on Twitter. "They all fear me, that's why."

The 33-year-old MMA star, who has long been tipped to make a switch to professional wrestling, has had a long-standing rivalry with stars of the WWE universe. And he added more fuel to the fire with his latest comments after the event, which saw surprise comebacks from Cody Rhodes and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

McGregor, who has not competed in UFC since his TKO loss to Dustin Poirier last July, was slammed by several WWE stars following this comment. Ex-world heavyweight champion Drew McIntyre revived Khabib Nurmagomedov's famous catchphrase when he mocked McGregor by saying, "Shut up McTapper".

Former world champion Dolph Ziggler mocked the Irishman for his size and said, "Even I can't cut down to flyweight."

Fellow Irishman Sheamus, real name Stephen Farrelly, replied simply with an emoji of scissors.

However, Becky Lynch, who lost the Raw Women's Championship title at the event against Bianca Belair, asked the 'Notorious' superstar to be in her corner next year. "Hey man. I could have used you. Bianca brought an army. Next year?" she said.

Meanwhile, McGregor also took a jibe at Stone Cold Steve Austin, who made a return to WrestleMania after 19 years. On Day 1 of the event, Stone Cold beat Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match, while on Day 2, the Rattlesnake delivered a trio of stunners to Austin Theory, Vince McMahon and Pat McAfee.

The UFC star took to Twitter to talk about Stone Cold's appearance at the event and stated, "Me at the Black Forge Inn! Arms like Stone Cold, leave a motherf***er Stone cold. Catch cans not feelings."

Two weeks ago, UFC president Dana White suggested McGregor could make his comeback to the Octagon later this year. The 33-year-old, who has an MMA record of 22-6-0, injured his left leg in last July's defeat to Dustin Poirier and has been building up his fitness since then.