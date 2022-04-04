Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WrestleMania 38: UFC star Conor McGregor claims WWE stars 'fear' him; takes a dig at Stone Cold

    WWE stars have come together on social media to mock Conor McGregor after the UFC star said their roster "feared" him following WrestleMania 38.

    WrestleMania 38: UFC star Conor McGregor claims WWE stars 'fear' him; takes a dig at Stone Cold snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Texas, First Published Apr 4, 2022, 4:20 PM IST

    A war of words appears to have broken on Twitter between WWE superstars and Conor McGregor after the UFC star claimed that the former 'feared' him following WrestleMania 38. The Irishman took to the micro-blogging site to state he was too intimidating to be offered an appearance alongside the likes of Brock Lesner, Logan Paul and Ronda Rousey at the weekend's two-day showpiece event.

    Also read: Shocking returns, surprise wins: Top 10 jaw-dropping moments of WWE WrestleMania 38

    "Why wasn't I at Wrestlemania?" McGregor asked fans on Twitter. "They all fear me, that's why."

    The 33-year-old MMA star, who has long been tipped to make a switch to professional wrestling, has had a long-standing rivalry with stars of the WWE universe. And he added more fuel to the fire with his latest comments after the event, which saw surprise comebacks from Cody Rhodes and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

    McGregor, who has not competed in UFC since his TKO loss to Dustin Poirier last July, was slammed by several WWE stars following this comment. Ex-world heavyweight champion Drew McIntyre revived Khabib Nurmagomedov's famous catchphrase when he mocked McGregor by saying, "Shut up McTapper".

    Former world champion Dolph Ziggler mocked the Irishman for his size and said, "Even I can't cut down to flyweight."

    Fellow Irishman Sheamus, real name Stephen Farrelly, replied simply with an emoji of scissors.

    However, Becky Lynch, who lost the Raw Women's Championship title at the event against Bianca Belair, asked the 'Notorious' superstar to be in her corner next year. "Hey man. I could have used you. Bianca brought an army. Next year?" she said.

    Meanwhile, McGregor also took a jibe at Stone Cold Steve Austin, who made a return to WrestleMania after 19 years. On Day 1 of the event, Stone Cold beat Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match, while on Day 2, the Rattlesnake delivered a trio of stunners to Austin Theory, Vince McMahon and Pat McAfee.

    The UFC star took to Twitter to talk about Stone Cold's appearance at the event and stated, "Me at the Black Forge Inn! Arms like Stone Cold, leave a motherf***er Stone cold. Catch cans not feelings."

    Two weeks ago, UFC president Dana White suggested McGregor could make his comeback to the Octagon later this year. The 33-year-old, who has an MMA record of 22-6-0, injured his left leg in last July's defeat to Dustin Poirier and has been building up his fitness since then.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2022, 4:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    south africa vs bangladesh 1st test Paul Adams 'honoured' after Keshav Maharaj breaks the legendary spinner's record snt

    South Africa's Paul Adams 'honoured' after Keshav Maharaj breaks the legendary spinner's record

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Should KL Rahul play as a finisher for Lucknow Super Giants LSG? Sunil Gavaskar comments-ayh

    IPL 2022: Should KL Rahul play as a finisher for LSG? Sunil Gavaskar comments

    From Sangakkara to Karunaratne - Sri Lanka's cricket fraternity react to economic crisis snt

    From Sangakkara to Karunaratne - Sri Lanka's cricket fraternity react to economic crisis

    Who will challenge Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 38 Undisputed WWE Universal Championship win?-ayh

    Who will challenge Reigns after WrestleMania 38 Undisputed WWE Universal Championship win?

    football 'Get well soon': Wishes pour in for Louis van Gaal after ex-Man United boss confirms cancer diagnosis snt

    'Get well soon': Wishes pour in for Louis van Gaal after ex-Man United boss confirms cancer diagnosis

    Recent Stories

    Bollywood Producer launches NFT Marketplace for Celebrities and Artists

    Bollywood Producer launches NFT Marketplace for Celebrities and Artists

    south africa vs bangladesh 1st test Paul Adams 'honoured' after Keshav Maharaj breaks the legendary spinner's record snt

    South Africa's Paul Adams 'honoured' after Keshav Maharaj breaks the legendary spinner's record

    Pack your bags tweet triggers Karnataka Vs KTR spat-ycb

    'Pack your bags' tweet triggers Karnataka Vs KTR spat

    India 75 moments April 4 1769 the day when Treaty of Madras was signed gcw

    India@75 moments: 1769, the year when Treaty of Madras was signed

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Should KL Rahul play as a finisher for Lucknow Super Giants LSG? Sunil Gavaskar comments-ayh

    IPL 2022: Should KL Rahul play as a finisher for LSG? Sunil Gavaskar comments

    Recent Videos

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon