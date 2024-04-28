Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings dominate Sunrisers Hyderabad with convincing 78-run victory at Chepauk

    Chennai Super Kings showcase their dominance with a commanding 78-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by stellar performances from Ruturaj Gaikwad, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, and Tushar Deshpande, reaffirming their position in the IPL standings.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 28, 2024, 11:36 PM IST

    Chennai Super Kings deliver a commanding performance, sealing a comprehensive 78-run triumph over Sunrisers Hyderabad, who are currently grappling with a two-match losing streak. With this victory, the defending champions bounce back into winning form, swiftly ascending to the third position in the standings. The notable contributions of skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, along with Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, and Tushar Deshpande, deserve full commendation for their pivotal roles in securing this impressive win.

    In their pursuit of a daunting target of 213, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) stumbled early, losing key wickets within the first four overs. Travis Head, Impact Player Anmolpreet Singh, and Abhishek Sharma's dismissals compounded their woes. Aiden Markram and Nitish Kumar Reddy attempted a recovery but fell quickly thereafter. SRH struggled to find their rhythm as Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) fielders, notably Daryl Mitchell, consistently caught them at the boundary, with Mitchell securing five crucial catches. CSK's bowling attack, led by Tushar Deshpande's four-wicket haul, along with contributions from Mustafizur Rahman and Matheesha Pathirana, restricted SRH to just 134 runs.

    Opting to bat first, CSK faced an early setback with the dismissal of Ajinkya Rahane. However, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Daryl Mitchell stabilized the innings with a resilient 107-run partnership. Mitchell, who had been struggling for form, found his rhythm with a well-timed half-century, his first in the IPL. Gaikwad, on the other hand, showcased exceptional form but fell agonizingly short of a consecutive century, departing at 98 runs. Shivam Dube played a crucial role in the late surge, hammering powerful shots to remain unbeaten on 39 off just 20 balls. CSK concluded their innings with a formidable total of 212 runs, ultimately proving sufficient to secure victory.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Virat Kohli responds to critics ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 squad announcement

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2024, 11:48 PM IST
