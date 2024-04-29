Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: IMD predicts rainfall in 8 districts in next two days; Heatwave to prevail in 3 districts

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in 8 districts of Kerala on April 29 and 30. At the same time, a heatwave warning has been issued for Kollam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts.

    Author
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Apr 29, 2024, 8:36 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that there is a possibility of light rain in eight districts of the state on Monday (April 29) and Tuesday (April 30). Light rain is expected in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur districts. Rainfall is also likely in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts on May 1 and 2.

    Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) said that strong winds with a speed of 40 to 45 km per hour and up to 55 km per hour are likely in the Lakshadweep area. 

    The IMD informed that heatwave conditions will prevail in various areas of Kollam, Thrissur and Palakkad districts in the state today (April 29). The heat wave warning is based on the extreme heat recorded for consecutive days and the temperature will rise to 41 degrees Celsius in Palakkad district and 40 degrees Celsius in Kollam and Thrissur districts in the next few days. The temperature may rise to 38°C in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Kozhikode and Kannur districts, 37°C in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram and Kasaragod districts and 36°C in Thiruvananthapuram. 

    The state is on high alert following two deaths attributed to sunstroke. In Palakkad and Kannur, two individuals have tragically succumbed to sunstroke. The deceased has been identified as Lakshmiamma (90) in Elappulli, Palakkad, and UA Viswanathan from Kannur. Weather forecasts indicate that the state will continue to experience extreme heat for another week, heightening concerns about sunstroke-related incidents.

    A heat wave is a situation that calls for extreme caution. Due diligence should be exercised by public and non-governmental institutions. You are more prone to sunstroke and sunburn. Sunstroke can even lead to death, so the following instructions should be strictly followed. Avoid going out during the day as much as possible. The weather department has advised that all kinds of outdoor work, sports and other activities that expose the body to direct sunlight should be completely stopped.

    Experts attribute the intense heat in Kerala to the current position of the sun and the absence of summer rains. However, they anticipate a slight easing of the heat by next week.
     

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2024, 8:36 AM IST
