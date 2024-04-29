Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Watch: Diljit Dosanjh performs at packed Vancouver stadium; sells out largest ever Punjabi show outside India

    Singer Diljit Dosanjh made History by being the first Punjabi singer to perform at Vancouver's BC Place stadium. The actor-singer uploaded photos and videos from his massive 'Dil-Luminati' tour.

    Watch Diljit Dosanjh performs at packed Vancouver stadium RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 29, 2024, 8:46 AM IST

    Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh's concert in Vancouver's BC Place stadium caused a stir in Canada. The singer took centre stage during his ongoing 'Dil-Luminati' tour and delighted his followers. Diljit posted photos and videos from the Houseful concert on Instagram. Diljit's recent film, 'Amar Singh Chamkila' got many positive reviews and he is now called one of the best actors in India. Following his appearance in Imtiaz Ali's film, the singer captivated an astounding crowd of over 54,000 admirers with his performance in Vancouver. 

    Diljit's songs, including Lover and Hass Hass, have propelled him to popularity. His songs, whether 5 Taara, Black & White, or Naina from Crew, are performed at every occasion and in every location. The actor and singer have made history by selling out the largest-ever Punjabi event outside India on the North American leg of his 'Dil-Luminati Tour.

    Also Read: Quirky nicknames of 5 Indian cricket stars and the story behind it

    The singer even shared pictures on Instagram and wrote in the caption, "History has been written...BC Place Stadium...Sold out." Enthusiastic fans took to the comment section to laud the singer for coming this far in his career. 

    One user wrote, "Legend for a reason." Another wrote, "Had the best day of my life at the concert. "Divine energy, wrote the third user. 

    Also Read: Manju Warrier beauty secret OUT: 7 steps to follow to look forever young

    In the same post, a video of BC Place's general manager handing handed a celebratory plaque to Dosanjh for the "largest ever Punjabi show outside India" is shown. Dosanjh also uploaded a video on Instagram 

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2024, 8:46 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Quirky nicknames of 5 Indian cricket stars and the story behind it osf

    Quirky nicknames of 5 Indian cricket stars and the story behind it

    Bangaram Samantha Ruth Prabhu announces new film first look on her birthday holding double-barrel gun watch RBA

    Bangaram: Samantha Ruth Prabhu announces new film first look on her birthday, holding double-barrel gun-WATCH

    Gurucharan Singh missing update: TMKOC's actor wedding plans and financial problems REVEALED RBA

    Gurucharan Singh missing update: TMKOC's actor wedding plans and financial problems REVEALED

    Sonu Sood's WhatsApp account blocked for over 36 hours; here's what he did next RBA

    Sonu Sood's WhatsApp account blocked for over 36 hours; here's what he did next

    My kids are not interested in me; they don't listen to me Aamir Khan complains about his children RBA

    'My kids are not interested in me; they don't listen to me', Aamir Khan complains about his children

    Recent Stories

    Delhi Police registers FIR over alleged doctored video of Amit Shah promising to end SC/ST reservation AJR

    Delhi Police registers FIR over alleged doctored video of Amit Shah promising to end SC/ST reservation

    Karnataka: Chamarajanagar BJP MP Srinivasa Prasad passes away vkp

    Karnataka: Chamarajanagar BJP MP Srinivasa Prasad passes away

    Kerala: IMD predicts rainfall in 8 districts on April 29 and April 30; Heatwave to prevail in 3 districts anr

    Kerala: IMD predicts rainfall in 8 districts in next two days; Heatwave to prevail in 3 districts

    Petrol diesel prices on April 29: How much it costs in your city? AJR

    Petrol, diesel prices on April 29: How much it costs in your city?

    Irrfan Khan Did you know the star once said no to Christopher Nolan's Interstellar? Read 7 facts about Khan RBA

    Irrfan Khan: Did you know the star once said 'NO' to Christopher Nolan's Interstellar? Read 7 facts about Khan

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon