Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Arsenal boost Premier League title chances with 3-2 win over Tottenham in North London derby

    In a high-stakes North London Derby, Arsenal emerged victorious over Tottenham Hotspur with a 3-2 win, intensifying the battle for Premier League supremacy.

    Football Arsenal boost Premier League title chances with 3-2 win over Tottenham in North London derby osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 28, 2024, 8:40 PM IST

    In a pivotal clash, Arsenal secured a 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in a heated North London Derby, adding intensity to the league title race and the battle for European spots. The match kicked off with both teams vying for dominance in a charged atmosphere at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium. Arsenal drew first blood as Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg inadvertently redirected a corner into his own net, silencing the home crowd.

    Tottenham fought back, with Cristian Romero coming close to equalising twice from headers. However, Arsenal extended their lead through Bukayo Saka, who capitalized on a Kai Havertz pass to double their advantage. Havertz then netted a powerful header from a Saka corner, giving Arsenal a commanding 3-0 lead before halftime.

    Despite trailing, Tottenham rallied in the second half, with Romero redeeming himself by capitalising on a defensive error to narrow the gap. Heung-Min Son further reduced the deficit from the penalty spot after a foul by Declan Rice, setting up a tense finale.

    In a thrilling conclusion, Arsenal's defence held firm against Tottenham's late surge, securing a crucial victory in the race for league supremacy.

    Also Read: ISL 2023-24 Preview: Mohun Bagan SG eye finals berth in clash against Odisha FC; team news, key players & more

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2024, 8:58 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024: Virat Kohli responds to critics ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 squad announcement osf

    IPL 2024: Virat Kohli responds to critics ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 squad announcement

    Football Premier League 2023-24: Title contenders Arsenal and Tottenham lock horns in epic North London derby osf

    Premier League 2023-24: Title contenders Arsenal and Tottenham lock horns in epic North London derby

    cricket IPL 2024: MS Dhoni surprises fans with 'Samurai' hairstyle ahead of the clash against SRH clash osf

    IPL 2024: MS Dhoni surprises fans with 'Samurai' hairstyle ahead of the clash against SRH clash

    cricket 'My family's life changed...': KKR star Rinku Singh reveals story behind tattoo on right arm (WATCH) osf

    'My family's life changed...': KKR star Rinku Singh reveals story behind tattoo on right arm (WATCH)

    cricket Virat Kohli's batting position key to India's T20 World Cup prospects: Irfan Pathan osf

    Virat Kohli's batting position key to India's T20 World Cup prospects: Irfan Pathan

    Recent Stories

    cricket IPL 2024: Virat Kohli responds to critics ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 squad announcement osf

    IPL 2024: Virat Kohli responds to critics ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 squad announcement

    Football Premier League 2023-24: Title contenders Arsenal and Tottenham lock horns in epic North London derby osf

    Premier League 2023-24: Title contenders Arsenal and Tottenham lock horns in epic North London derby

    Do not need Hindu votes for election victory...' Telangana Congress leader T Nageswara Rao's video goes viral (WATCH)

    'Do not need Hindu votes for election victory...' Telangana Congress leader TN Rao's video goes viral (WATCH)

    New Iraq law imposing severe penalties on gay and transgender faces backlash

    'Backwards, morally stunted...' Iraq's new law imposing severe penalties on gay and transgender faces backlash

    Tech billionaire Ankur Jain marries former WWE star Erika Hammond in Egypt (SEE PHOTOS) gcw

    Tech billionaire Ankur Jain marries former WWE star Erika Hammond in Egypt (SEE PHOTOS)

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon