Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Carlos Alcaraz advances to last 16 in the Madrid Open with convincing victory over Thiago Seyboth Wild

    Rising tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz impresses at the Madrid Open, securing a straight sets win over Thiago Seyboth Wild to reach the tournament's last 16.

    Carlos Alcaraz advances to last 16 in the Madrid Open with convincing victory over Thiago Seyboth Wild osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 28, 2024, 10:48 PM IST

    Carlos Alcaraz showcased his resilience at the Madrid Open, breezing into the last 16 with a straight sets victory over Thiago Seyboth Wild. Alcaraz, dubbed the "test of fire," demonstrated his recovery from injury concerns ahead of the French Open by securing a convincing 6-3, 6-3 win over his Brazilian opponent on Sunday. The double defending champion's stellar performance sets the stage for a thrilling encounter against last year's runner-up, Jan-Lennard Struff, in the upcoming round.

    Alcaraz, ranked third in the world at just 20 years old, returned to the court after a month-long absence due to a forearm issue, displaying his formidable form against Alexander Shevchenko in the second round. Despite wearing a protective sleeve, Alcaraz displayed superior prowess, overpowering Seyboth Wild, who had earlier ousted 28th seed Lorenzo Musetti.

    Reflecting on his victory, Alcaraz expressed satisfaction with his performance, highlighting his comfort on the court and nerves during crucial moments. Meanwhile, Struff secured his spot in the next round by defeating Ugo Humbert, setting the stage for an exciting showdown.

    In other matches, Andrey Rublev staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, while women's world number four Elena Rybakina secured a commanding win over Mayar Sherif, setting up a clash against Sara Bejlek. Additionally, Mirra Andreeva triumphed over Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova, securing her place in the last 16 for the second consecutive year.

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2024, 10:47 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad's stellar knock of 98 guides CSK to 212/3 against SRH at Chepauk osf

    IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad's stellar knock of 98 guides CSK to 212/3 against SRH at Chepauk

    Football Arsenal boost Premier League title chances with 3-2 win over Tottenham in North London derby osf

    Arsenal boost Premier League title chances with 3-2 win over Tottenham in North London derby

    cricket IPL 2024: Virat Kohli responds to critics ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 squad announcement osf

    IPL 2024: Virat Kohli responds to critics ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 squad announcement

    Football Premier League 2023-24: Title contenders Arsenal and Tottenham lock horns in epic North London derby osf

    Premier League 2023-24: Title contenders Arsenal and Tottenham lock horns in epic North London derby

    cricket IPL 2024: MS Dhoni surprises fans with 'Samurai' hairstyle ahead of the clash against SRH clash osf

    IPL 2024: MS Dhoni surprises fans with 'Samurai' hairstyle ahead of the clash against SRH clash

    Recent Stories

    cricket IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad's stellar knock of 98 guides CSK to 212/3 against SRH at Chepauk osf

    IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad's stellar knock of 98 guides CSK to 212/3 against SRH at Chepauk

    Football Arsenal boost Premier League title chances with 3-2 win over Tottenham in North London derby osf

    Arsenal boost Premier League title chances with 3-2 win over Tottenham in North London derby

    cricket IPL 2024: Virat Kohli responds to critics ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 squad announcement osf

    IPL 2024: Virat Kohli responds to critics ahead of T20 World Cup 2024 squad announcement

    Football Premier League 2023-24: Title contenders Arsenal and Tottenham lock horns in epic North London derby osf

    Premier League 2023-24: Title contenders Arsenal and Tottenham lock horns in epic North London derby

    Do not need Hindu votes for election victory...' Telangana Congress leader T Nageswara Rao's video goes viral (WATCH)

    'Do not need Hindu votes for election victory...' Telangana Congress leader TN Rao's video goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon