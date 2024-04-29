Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: Chamarajanagar BJP MP Srinivasa Prasad passes away

    V. Srinivasa Prasad, the Chamarajanagar MP, passed away at 76 due to a heart attack after battling health issues in Bangalore. A prominent figure in Indian politics, he served multiple terms as MP and MLA and held ministerial roles in both state and central governments. He is survived by his wife and daughters. His body will be laid in state for public homage in Mysore.

    Karnataka: Chamarajanagar BJP MP Srinivasa Prasad passes away vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 29, 2024, 8:37 AM IST

    Chamarajanagar MP, V. Srinivasa Prasad passed away following a severe heart attack early Monday morning. He was 76. Known affectionately as the Dalit Sun of South Karnataka, Prasad was a revered figure with a significant following.

    Srinivasa Prasad was receiving treatment for a bladder issue and other age-related ailments at a private hospital in Bangalore. Despite the efforts of his healthcare team, including Dr Sudarshan Ballal, Prasad succumbed to his illness. His condition had deteriorated over the last week after he was admitted to Manipal Hospital on April 22, due to leg pain and a kidney infection among other complications.

    The esteemed MP breathed his last around 1:30 AM. Following his demise, his body was transported from Manipal Hospital to his residence in Jayalakshmipuram, Mysore, where it will be laid in state for public homage at the exhibition centre.

    Born on August 6, 1947, in Ashokapuram, Mysore, Srinivas Prasad had a long and illustrious career spanning over five decades in Indian politics. He announced his retirement from politics last March, capping off a distinguished tenure. Over his career, he was elected seven times as an MP from Chamarajanagar and served twice as an MLA from Nanjangudu. His notable roles included serving as the Minister of Food and Consumer Affairs in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led Union Government in 1999 and as the Minister of Revenue and Mujarai in the Siddaramaiah-led state government from 2013 to 2016.

    He is survived by his wife Bhagyalakshmi, daughters Pratima Prasad, an IRS officer, Purnima Prasad, and Poonam Prasad. Pratima is married to former MLA Harsh Vardhan, and Poonam to BJP leader Dr. Mohan.

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2024, 8:37 AM IST
