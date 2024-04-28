IPL 2024: Ruturaj Gaikwad's stellar knock of 98 guides CSK to 212/3 against SRH at Chepauk

In another electrifying IPL showdown, Ruturaj Gaikwad's masterful innings propelled Chennai Super Kings to a commanding total of 212/3 in 20 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad. CSK encountered an early setback as Ajinkya Rahane fell cheaply to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who continued his Powerplay dominance with his 67th wicket in the league's initial overs. However, Gaikwad showcased brilliance once again, anchoring the innings with a classical display of batting alongside Dary Mitchell. Their impressive partnership of 107 runs for the second wicket set the stage for CSK's imposing total.

Gaikwad's stellar form continued as he notched a scintillating fifty and further bolstered the score with a 74-run alliance alongside Shivam Dube. While Gaikwad was on course for another IPL century, he narrowly missed the milestone, departing on 98 off 54 balls after being caught in the deep by T Natarajan.

In the final over, MS Dhoni entered the fray and promptly contributed with a boundary, finishing unbeaten on 5* off 2 balls. Meanwhile, Dube remained steadfast at the crease, tallying an unbeaten 39 off 20 deliveries.

Despite valiant efforts from bowlers like Bhuvneshwar, Unadkat, and Natarajan, CSK's formidable batting lineup ensured a daunting target for SRH, with Cummins and Shahbaz facing the brunt of the onslaught.

