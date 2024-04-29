Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Man commits suicide after going live on Facebook in Idukki

    Vishnu( 31), a native of Cheruthoni committed suicide. His wife was staying away from him due to family disputes.

    Kerala: Man commits suicide after going live on Facebook in Idukki rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 29, 2024, 8:47 AM IST

    Idukki: A young man committed suicide after going live on Facebook in Idukki. Vishnu( 31), a native of Cheruthoni committed suicide. His wife was staying away from him due to family disputes.

    The incident happened on Sunday at 11 am. He came on Facebook live with his hands tied. After seeing the posts, the family members came to his room. However, he was already dead by the time. He was found hanging in a fan.

    He was working as a watchman in a park under DTPC. The body was shifted to Idukki Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. The Idukki police took action against the case. the funeral will be held at the home on Monday. 
     

     

    Last Updated Apr 29, 2024, 8:47 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: IMD predicts rainfall in 8 districts on April 29 and April 30; Heatwave to prevail in 3 districts anr

    Kerala: IMD predicts rainfall in 8 districts in next two days; Heatwave to prevail in 3 districts

    Kerala Weather Update: IMD issues heatwave alert in three districts today April 28; Check anr

    Kerala Weather Update: IMD issues heatwave alert in three districts today; Check

    Kerala: No bonus points for Plus One admissions; Education dept finalises grace marks for SSLC; Check anr

    Kerala: No bonus points for Plus One admissions; Education dept finalises grace marks for SSLC; Check

    Kerala: Over 8000 fever cases reported in Kozhikode in 14 days amid rising temperatures anr

    Kerala: Over 8000 fever cases reported in Kozhikode in 14 days amid rising temperatures

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-649 April 28 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-649 April 28 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Recent Stories

    Watch Diljit Dosanjh performs at packed Vancouver stadium RBA

    Watch: Diljit Dosanjh performs at packed Vancouver stadium; sells out largest ever Punjabi show outside India

    Delhi Police registers FIR over alleged doctored video of Amit Shah promising to end SC/ST reservation AJR

    Delhi Police registers FIR over alleged doctored video of Amit Shah promising to end SC/ST reservation

    Karnataka: Chamarajanagar BJP MP Srinivasa Prasad passes away vkp

    Karnataka: Chamarajanagar BJP MP Srinivasa Prasad passes away

    Kerala: IMD predicts rainfall in 8 districts on April 29 and April 30; Heatwave to prevail in 3 districts anr

    Kerala: IMD predicts rainfall in 8 districts in next two days; Heatwave to prevail in 3 districts

    Petrol diesel prices on April 29: How much it costs in your city? AJR

    Petrol, diesel prices on April 29: How much it costs in your city?

    Recent Videos

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH) AJR

    Manipal Hospitals facilitates voting for 50 medically fit inpatients during Lok Sabha elections 2024 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru vkp

    Lok Sabha elections 2024: 78-year-old woman with pneumonia comes to vote on Stretcher in Bengaluru

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE! 'I cannot accuse Christians of not supporting BJP'

    Video Icon
    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations'

    Narendra Modi EXCLUSIVE interview: 'I am not an astrologer, but I understand the vibrations' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP

    EXCLUSIVE! PM Narendra Modi corrects 3 misconceptions about BJP (WATCH)

    Video Icon