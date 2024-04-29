Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Quirky nicknames of 5 Indian cricket stars and the story behind it

    Delve into the amusing world of Indian cricket as we uncover the funny nicknames of five cricketing icons. From Virat Kohli's "Chiku" to Rahul Dravid's "Jammy," these monikers add a fun twist to the sport, reflecting the camaraderie and lighthearted spirit of the players.

    First Published Apr 29, 2024, 12:06 AM IST

    1. Virat Kohli - Chiku: Virat Kohli, the renowned Indian cricketer, was fondly called "Chiku" during his early playing days. This nickname gained popularity thanks to wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni, who often used it on the field. Kohli revealed during an Instagram session with Kevin Pietersen that his resemblance to the "Chiku" bunny character from Champak comics, due to his large ears and cheekbones, earned him this endearing moniker.

    2. Anil Kumble - Jumbo: Anil Kumble, India's legendary leg-spinner, earned the nickname "Jumbo" owing to his remarkable bowling prowess. Navjot Singh Sidhu bestowed this name upon him during an Irani Trophy match at Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi. Sidhu was taken aback by Kumble's delivery, which veered away like a "Jumbo Jet," thus giving rise to the iconic nickname.

    3. Shikhar Dhawan - Gabbar: Shikhar Dhawan, known for his explosive batting, is affectionately called "Gabbar" by his teammates and fans alike. The origin of this nickname dates back to a Ranji Trophy game where Dhawan, fielding at Silly Point, hilariously shouted the famous dialogue from the movie Sholay, causing laughter among his teammates. Since then, he's been fondly referred to as "Gabbar."

    4. Rahul Dravid - Jammy: Rahul Dravid, the esteemed cricketer known for his resilience and composure, was affectionately called "Jammy" by his teammates. This nickname originated during his early playing days for Karnataka in domestic cricket when Javagal Srinath playfully referred to him as "Jam." Over time, this evolved into "Jammy," a name that stuck with Dravid throughout his illustrious career.

    5. Venkatapathy Raju - Muscles: Former Indian left-arm spinner Venkatapathy Raju earned the nickname "Muscles" in a rather ironic twist. South African all-rounder Brian McMillan bestowed this name upon him due to Raju's slender physique, highlighting the humour in the cricketing world.

