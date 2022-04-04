Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shocking returns, surprise wins: Top 10 jaw-dropping moments of WWE WrestleMania 38

    From Cody Rhodes and Stone Cold Steve Austin's return to Roman Reigns defeat over Brock Lesner - here's a look at 10 moments from Wrestlemania 38 that left WWE fans gobsmacked.

    Shocking returns surprise win Top 10 jaw-dropping moments of WWE WrestleMania 38 snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Arlington, First Published Apr 4, 2022, 10:58 AM IST

    Exhilarating. One word describes it all. The two-night WrestleMania 38 event left fans of the WWE Universe at the edge of their seats, and there were several moments that sent fans in a tizzy. From the in-ring return of the Texas Rattlesnake Stone Cold Steve Austin, the homecoming of former AEW talent Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns' win over Brock Lesner to be crowned the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion - here's a look at ten jaw-dropping moments from this year's big-ticket event at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

    Bianca Blair beats Becky Lynch

    On the first night of WrestleMania 38, Bianca's entrance saw an assist from the Texas Southern marching band, which set the tone for an outstanding match that saw every move and every moment was dripping with intensity. This was a back-and-forth match, but Bianca came out on top in the end to win the Raw women's championship.

    Cody Rhodes returns; beats Seth Rollins

    Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE on Saturday night at WrestleMania 38, coming back to the promotion that he famously exited nearly six years ago. Though this had been rumoured for weeks, that doesn't make it any less surprising. It was still surreal to hear Rhodes's AEW music hit at WWE's biggest show of the year, and as expected, Cody Rhodes bagged the win after putting Seth Rollins away with three Cross Rhodes at the end of an entertaining match.

    Charlotte Flair steals a win over Ronda Rousey

    Charlotte put her Smackdown Women's championship title on the line against Rousey, who won the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Rousey began with the offensive moves which she had brought from UFC experience, but soon Charlotte had control as she also applied Figure Eight also. Towards the end, the referee was knocked out momentarily, helping Charlotte steal a win to retain her title.

    The Undertaker's WWE Hall of Fame ovation was absolutely spine-tingling

    WWE Superstar The Undertaker received a legendary standing ovation as he was inducted into the sport's Hall of Fame on the first night. After 30 years of dominating the ring, The Deadman announced his retirement in June 2020. On Friday, he was officially inducted into the Hall of Fame, cementing his legacy and adding another achievement to his stellar career.

    Stone Cold Steve Austin returns after 19 years

    Kevin Owens started 'The KO show' by throwing some more jabs at Texas and taunting the audience by saying he wasn't bringing his guest out until he was ready to. All of a sudden, Austin's music hit, and the crowd went ballistic. "Stone Cold" emerged from behind the curtain, looking the same as he did when he retired from competition 19 years ago. Moments later, the duo faced each other in a No Holds Barred match. Austin may be 57, but he didn't look like it in this match as he stunned Owens with a win and cracked open a few beer cans while his music played as the show went off air on Night 1.

    Triple H opens Night 2 with an emotional gesture

    Few days ago, Triple H confirmed that his in-ring career has come to an end. Since then, WWE fans wanted The Game to get a moment of his own at WrestleMania 38. The night began with The Game's iconic entrance music, followed by an emotional gesture to signal the end of his career. It was truly the end of an era.

    Bobby Lashley ends former champion's undefeated streak

    The undefeated Omos was looking for a challenge at WrestleMania 38, and he got one in the form of Bobby Lashley. The All Mighty was indeed powerful enough to give the Colossus his first singles loss.

    Edge defeats AJ Styles

    After an unsuccessful outing last year, Edge was finally back in the win column at The Show of Shows. In his third WrestleMania match since his return from retirement, he managed to pick up a win over AJ Styles. Post-match, Edge and Damian Priest, who appeared at ringside, raised their hands, signalling that their alliance had been cemented.

    Stone Cold Steve Austin stuns Mr McMahon

    Vince McMahon defeated Pat Mcafee at WrestleMania 38 thanks to interference from Austin Theory! However, just as the two were celebrating, Stone Cold Steve Austin came out to ruin their party and delivered a trio of stunners to Austin Theory, Vince McMahon and Pat McAfee, sparking jubilation among the Rattlesnacks' fans.

    581 days and counting - The reign of the Tribal Chief continues

    Roman Reigns was crowned the undisputed champion defeating Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania. The Tribal Chief emerged victorious over his greatest rival. It was a slightly bizarre finish as it was a simple spear that put Lesnar away, rather than the dramatic build with several kick-outs. However, many in the crowd seemed happy to see The Tribal Chief win, while Lesnar fans looked devastated.

    Last Updated Apr 4, 2022, 10:58 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WWE WrestleMania 38, Day 2 results: Roman Reigns tames Brock Lesnar to become Undisputed Universal Champion-ayh

    WWE WrestleMania 38, Day 2 results: Reigns tames Lesnar to become Undisputed Universal Champion

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG hyderabad-lucknow Match Prediction team analysis players to watch pitch weather probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, SRH vs LSG, Match Prediction: Hyderabad eyes comeback win over confident Lucknow

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS: Clueless Chennai Super Kings suffers 3rd opening defeat against Punjab Kings; social media disappointed-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs PBKS: Clueless Chennai suffers 3rd opening defeat; social media disappointed

    WWE WrestleMania 38, Day 2 predictions: Brock Lesnar-Roman Reigns main event for World Championship unification-ayh

    WWE WrestleMania 38, Day 2 predictions: Lesnar-Reigns main event for World Championship unification

    Is Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel getting divorced after 13 years of marriage?-ayh

    Is Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel getting divorced after 13 years of marriage?

    Recent Stories

    Twitter explores co-authored tweets for forthcoming Collaboration feature

    Twitter explores co-authored tweets for forthcoming Collaboration feature

    Grammys 2022 Jon Batiste to Super Sonic Foo Fighters list of winners in top 13 categories drb

    Grammys 2022: Jon Batiste to Super Sonic, Foo Fighters, list of winners in top 13 categories

    Globally 490 million covid-19 cases reported, New variant XE raise new concerns -adt

    Globally 490 million covid-19 cases reported, New variant XE raise new concerns

    No honeymoon for Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor; check all details of big Bollywood shaadi RBA

    No honeymoon for Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor; check all details of big Bollywood shaadi

    Sonam Kapoor shows off her baby bump; fans call her 'beautiful mommy', 'stunner' RBA

    Sonam Kapoor shows off her baby bump; fans call her 'beautiful mommy', 'stunner'

    Recent Videos

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered - gps

    Halal vs Jhatka row: Govt's 'stunning' order before animal is slaughtered

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs RR: Ishan Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals - Zaheer Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kishan fine after toe injury, available for Mumbai against Rajasthan - Zaheer

    Video Icon
    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam - ycb

    Kannadigas attacked over a water bottle, the tension in Srisailam

    Video Icon
    Muslim Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities - ycb

    Muslim, Christian leaders meet Udupi seer, seek help for peace between communities

    Video Icon
    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed claims AAP gcw

    BJP wants to get Kejriwal killed, claims AAP

    Video Icon