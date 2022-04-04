Shocking returns, surprise wins: Top 10 jaw-dropping moments of WWE WrestleMania 38

Exhilarating. One word describes it all. The two-night WrestleMania 38 event left fans of the WWE Universe at the edge of their seats, and there were several moments that sent fans in a tizzy. From the in-ring return of the Texas Rattlesnake Stone Cold Steve Austin, the homecoming of former AEW talent Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns' win over Brock Lesner to be crowned the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion - here's a look at ten jaw-dropping moments from this year's big-ticket event at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Bianca Blair beats Becky Lynch

On the first night of WrestleMania 38, Bianca's entrance saw an assist from the Texas Southern marching band, which set the tone for an outstanding match that saw every move and every moment was dripping with intensity. This was a back-and-forth match, but Bianca came out on top in the end to win the Raw women's championship.

Cody Rhodes returns; beats Seth Rollins

Cody Rhodes made his return to WWE on Saturday night at WrestleMania 38, coming back to the promotion that he famously exited nearly six years ago. Though this had been rumoured for weeks, that doesn't make it any less surprising. It was still surreal to hear Rhodes's AEW music hit at WWE's biggest show of the year, and as expected, Cody Rhodes bagged the win after putting Seth Rollins away with three Cross Rhodes at the end of an entertaining match.

Charlotte Flair steals a win over Ronda Rousey

Charlotte put her Smackdown Women's championship title on the line against Rousey, who won the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Rousey began with the offensive moves which she had brought from UFC experience, but soon Charlotte had control as she also applied Figure Eight also. Towards the end, the referee was knocked out momentarily, helping Charlotte steal a win to retain her title.

The Undertaker's WWE Hall of Fame ovation was absolutely spine-tingling

WWE Superstar The Undertaker received a legendary standing ovation as he was inducted into the sport's Hall of Fame on the first night. After 30 years of dominating the ring, The Deadman announced his retirement in June 2020. On Friday, he was officially inducted into the Hall of Fame, cementing his legacy and adding another achievement to his stellar career.

Stone Cold Steve Austin returns after 19 years

Kevin Owens started 'The KO show' by throwing some more jabs at Texas and taunting the audience by saying he wasn't bringing his guest out until he was ready to. All of a sudden, Austin's music hit, and the crowd went ballistic. "Stone Cold" emerged from behind the curtain, looking the same as he did when he retired from competition 19 years ago. Moments later, the duo faced each other in a No Holds Barred match. Austin may be 57, but he didn't look like it in this match as he stunned Owens with a win and cracked open a few beer cans while his music played as the show went off air on Night 1.

Triple H opens Night 2 with an emotional gesture

Few days ago, Triple H confirmed that his in-ring career has come to an end. Since then, WWE fans wanted The Game to get a moment of his own at WrestleMania 38. The night began with The Game's iconic entrance music, followed by an emotional gesture to signal the end of his career. It was truly the end of an era.

Bobby Lashley ends former champion's undefeated streak

The undefeated Omos was looking for a challenge at WrestleMania 38, and he got one in the form of Bobby Lashley. The All Mighty was indeed powerful enough to give the Colossus his first singles loss.

Edge defeats AJ Styles

After an unsuccessful outing last year, Edge was finally back in the win column at The Show of Shows. In his third WrestleMania match since his return from retirement, he managed to pick up a win over AJ Styles. Post-match, Edge and Damian Priest, who appeared at ringside, raised their hands, signalling that their alliance had been cemented.

Stone Cold Steve Austin stuns Mr McMahon

Vince McMahon defeated Pat Mcafee at WrestleMania 38 thanks to interference from Austin Theory! However, just as the two were celebrating, Stone Cold Steve Austin came out to ruin their party and delivered a trio of stunners to Austin Theory, Vince McMahon and Pat McAfee, sparking jubilation among the Rattlesnacks' fans.

581 days and counting - The reign of the Tribal Chief continues

Roman Reigns was crowned the undisputed champion defeating Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania. The Tribal Chief emerged victorious over his greatest rival. It was a slightly bizarre finish as it was a simple spear that put Lesnar away, rather than the dramatic build with several kick-outs. However, many in the crowd seemed happy to see The Tribal Chief win, while Lesnar fans looked devastated.