WWE WrestleMania 38: Rhodes returns after 6 years to defeat Rollins; fans go wild

WWE WrestleMania 38 put up an epic return, as Cody Rhodes made a comeback after seven years. He defeated Seth Rollins, and fans went wild over his return.

It was an epic moment for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), as the long-awaited return of Cody Rhodes finally happened at WrestleMania 38. On Saturday, he became WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's hand-picked opponent for Seth Rollins. Rhodes' return to the promotion was memorable as he defeated Rollins to leave himself and the crowd happy.

Notably, Rhodes returned to his famous theme of 'Kingdom' by Downstait that he used in the independent circuit and with his previous employer, All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Reportedly, he owns the theme. As a result, following his return and win over Rollins, fans went wild and expressed their delight and happiness all over social media.

ALSO READ: AJ Styles on Cody Rhodes' rumoured WWE return - "I'll believe it when I see it"

As for the match, it interestingly turned out to be competitive. Even if Rhodes made his much-anticipated return to WWE, it ensured that that match was not one-sided and that fans witnessed an epic clash. After both opponents exchanged some blows and moves throughout the match, Rhodes pinned the former World and Universal Champion and stood tall as he began his second stint in WWE.