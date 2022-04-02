AJ Styles on Cody Rhodes' rumoured WWE return: "I'll believe it when I see it"

Cody Rhodes is rumoured to be returning to WWE and face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. Meanwhile, here's what AJ Styles has to say on the former's speculated return.

World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE) greatest spectacle WrestleMania 38, is here, as the two-night event kicks off on Saturday (Sunday morning in India). While a few matches fans are eagerly looking forward to, one of them happens to be the match involving Seth Rollins. While he is scheduled to face a mystery opponent of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's choosing, fans speculate that it could be a returning Cody Rhodes, as current WWE superstar AJ Styles has addressed the situation.

Rhodes left WWE in 2016 and went to the independent circuit, making a massive name for himself before becoming the executive vice-president of All elite Wrestling (AEW). However, he refrained from signing a new contract and left the promotion this year. While reports strongly suggest that he will be Rollins' opponent at WrestleMania 38, Styles is not buying the rumours yet.

ALSO READ: WWE WrestleMania 38, Day 1 predictions - Charlotte-Ronda main event; surprise return on cards

Speaking to Nick Hausman (Wrestling Inc's Managing Editor), Styles reckoned, "Listen, I haven't seen Cody here [in Dallas, Texas, for WrestleMania 38], so I'll believe it when I see it. It is what we've been a part of for a couple of. Well, I've been decades. There are many rumours, but you don't believe something until you see it."

"It's one of those things that has happened to me throughout my 20 plus years of being in the business. I don't believe anything until I see it. Because so many times, we have been promised so many things, and they never happen. I am jaded. I guess you'd say. I know it sounds crazy," added Styles.

ALSO WATCH: WWE - Dude Perfect reveals stage for WrestleMania 38, and it looks stupendous

Further addressing the rumours, Styles suggested that the website reports are biased as they make stories out of one source or person. He urged the websites to gather information from their sources. Rollins is scheduled to compete on Saturday (Day 1) of WrestleMania 38.