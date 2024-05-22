World Para Athletics: Sachin Khilari defends shot put gold, India surpasses best-ever tally (WATCH)

India, now have 11 medals, five of them gold. They bettered their previous best tally of 10 (3 gold, 4 silver and 3 bronze) in the 2023 edition in Paris.

India's Sachin Sarjerao Khilari on Wednesday successfully defended his gold medal in the men's shot put F46 category, setting an Asian record at the World Para Athletics Championship in Kobe, Japan. This achievement coincided with India surpassing its previous best haul in the global competition. With a total of 11 medals, including five golds, India exceeded its previous record of 10 medals (3 gold, 4 silver, and 3 bronze) from the 2023 edition in Paris.

Sachin launched the iron ball to a remarkable distance of 16.30 meters, surpassing his own Asian record of 16.21 meters established during the World Para Athletics Championship in Paris the previous year.

The F46 category in para athletics events is designated for individuals with moderately affected movement in one or both arms or the absence of limbs. Athletes in this category must effectively transmit power from their hips and legs into their throws.

Sachin, a native of Karagani village in Maharashtra's Sangli district, encountered a setback during his school days, resulting in a disability in his left hand. Despite undergoing multiple surgeries, the stocky 34-year-old lost muscle function from his elbow due to gangrene, and unfortunately, his arm never regained full functionality.

On Tuesday, India achieved significant success by securing five medals, boosting its total count to 10 (4 gold, 4 silver, 2 bronze). Currently, China leads the medals tally, closely followed by Brazil.

The gold-medalist thrower from the Hangzhou Asian Games expressed confidence to PTI that he could secure the top podium spot once again.

"I was expecting the gold here and I am happy. I have also qualified for Paris Olympics and hope to win gold there also," Sachin said from Kobe.

With three more days left in the competition, India remains in contention for additional medals, including gold. Head coach Satyanarayan expressed optimism about the team's prospects, indicating that they are poised to seize more victories in the remaining days of the event.

"We are expecting two more gold medals and hoping to touch the 17-medal mark," said Satyanarayan.

On Tuesday, Sumit Antil, the reigning Paralympics champion, successfully defended his F64 javelin throw world title, further solidifying his dominance in the sport. His impressive throw of 69.50m secured him the gold medal and reaffirmed his status as a global force in the event.

Hailing from Haryana and aged 25, Antil's remarkable achievements include gold medals in the Tokyo Paralympics and the 2023 World Para Athletics Championships. He also holds the world record with a colossal 73.29m throw during his gold-winning performance at the Para Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, last year. Additionally, Antil set the World Para Athletics Championships record of 70.83m during his gold-winning feat in the previous edition in Paris in 2023.

His compatriot Sandeep clinched the bronze medal in the same event with a throw of 60.41m, while Sri Lanka's Dulan Kodithuwakku secured the silver with a throw of 66.49m. With these exceptional performances, India surged to third place in the World Para Athletics Championships standings.

Latest Videos