    Victim of Mike Tyson's plane assault seeks Rs 3 crore compensation; legal battle looms

    Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson faces a Rs 3 crore payout demand from a man he allegedly punched on a plane, sparking a legal standoff as the victim seeks damages for injuries and medical expenses.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 2, 2023, 3:43 PM IST

    Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson may be facing a hefty payout of 350,000 pounds (over Rs 3 crores) to a man he allegedly punched multiple times on a JetBlue flight from San Francisco in April 2022. In a video, Tyson is seen assaulting passenger Melvin Townsend, who reportedly suffered bruises and bleeding. Tyson's representative initially claimed that Townsend was aggressive and provoked the former champion. Now, a year later, Townsend is seeking damages for medical expenses, including head and neck pain, loss of consciousness, concussion, and contusion.

    Townsend's legal representatives have sent a letter outlining the demand for 350,000 pounds in damages, citing ongoing medical treatments for stomach issues and visits to neurologists, psychologists, and a back pain specialist. Townsend reportedly lacked medical insurance at the time of the incident, resulting in substantial personal costs. The letter threatens a lawsuit if an agreement is not reached.

    Despite the demand, Tyson's lawyer has rejected the call for a settlement, dismissing it as a "shakedown letter." The lawyer emphasized that there would be no payment for what he described as an instigator's harassment of Tyson a year ago.

    It's noteworthy that Tyson did not face criminal charges for the plane incident. San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe stated in 2022 that no charges would be filed, considering Tyson was provoked by Townsend. Tyson later expressed regret for the incident, attributing it to feeling "irritated and high" during an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel show.

