In a heated Riyadh Derby at the King Fahd International Stadium, Al-Hilal secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Al-Nassr, marking their dominance in the Saudi Pro League on Friday.

In a heated Riyadh Derby at the King Fahd International Stadium, Al-Hilal secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Al-Nassr, marking their dominance in the Saudi Pro League on Friday. The jubilant Al-Hilal fans added fervor to the atmosphere with lively chants of "Messi, Messi, Messi!" despite the absence of the Argentine star on the pitch.

Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo persuades referee to reverse penalty decision in Al Nassr's AFC Champions League match

The match showcased Al-Hilal's prowess as Aleksandar Mitrovic netted a brace, complemented by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's goal. The resounding win highlighted the team's superiority over their bitter rivals, with the charismatic Cristiano Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner, remaining the focal point of attention despite finishing on the losing side.

In the final match at the King Fahd International Stadium before its renovation for the upcoming 2027 Asian Cup and the eagerly anticipated 2034 World Cup, the Riyadh Derby attracted thousands of fans. Despite being the target of taunts from opposition supporters, Cristiano Ronaldo remained the center of attention, captivating the audience with his on-field prowess.

Since joining Al-Nassr in December of the previous year, Ronaldo has had a profound impact on Saudi football. His influence has not only elevated the overall footballing experience in the country but has also been acknowledged by fans, even those with allegiances to rival clubs, who appreciate his significant contributions to Al-Nassr's performance.

"He has lifted the level of the whole of football here," remarked a Riyadh resident, emphasising Ronaldo's influence on the sport in Saudi Arabia.

Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo sued for promoting Binance and unregistered securities

Over the course of the preceding 14 league games, Cristiano Ronaldo showcased his scoring prowess by netting an impressive 15 goals. This outstanding performance played a crucial role in propelling Al-Nassr to the second position in the league standings. Ronaldo's impact has been complemented by the contributions of his talented teammates, including Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic, and Alex Telles, who have collectively strengthened the squad.

Al-Nassr coach Luis Castro praised Ronaldo, stating, "He is an example of rigour, ambition, and discipline. Lots of people want to be like Cristiano Ronaldo but few want to work like Cristiano Ronaldo."

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's notable contributions in the derby, which included a disallowed goal and claims of fouls, Al-Nassr fell short, resulting in a setback for the team. This defeat positions them seven points behind league leaders Al-Hilal after completing 15 rounds.

In an unexpected twist, news surfaced from the U.S. indicating that Ronaldo is now facing a class-action lawsuit seeking a minimum of $1 billion in damages. This legal action is related to his involvement in promoting "non-fungible tokens" (NFTs) associated with the cryptocurrency exchange Binance. This legal development cast a somber shadow over Ronaldo's day, juxtaposed with the football action on the field.