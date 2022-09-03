US Open 2022: Serena ousted by Tomljanovic in Round 3 as Twitter celebrates her illustrious career end

Ajla Tomljanović defeated Serena Williams in the third round of the US Open 2022 on Saturday morning. It marked the end of her illustrious career, as Twitter celebrated it while she bid an emotional farewell.

It was curtains to an illustrious career of the legendary Serena Williams of the United States of America (USA). On Saturday morning, during the third round of the 2022 US Open, she was defeated by Ajla Tomljanović of Australia 5-7, 7-6(7-4), 1-6, as her glorious career came to an end. She finishes her career with 23 Grand Slam titles, one short of the all-time record held by Margaret Court of Australia, while the former has the record of winning the most Slams in the Open Era. It was an emotional moment for Serena and her family as she walked off the Arthur Ashe Stadium while Twitter celebrated her career on the social media platform.

As for Serena’s numbers, she holds the joint-most six US Open titles, while she also has the fifth-most WTA Tour titles (73) after Martina Navratilova (167), Chris Evert (157), Steffi Graf (107) and Margaret Court (92). Also, the American was hailed as one of the all-time greats and credited for revolutionising women’s tennis.

Serena said to WTA, “I don’t think I’ve even taken a moment to realise any impact. I understand, but I don’t meditate or think about it. I’ll have plenty of time soon to do all that. I never thought I would have that impact, ever. I was just a girl trying to play tennis at a time when I could develop this impact and be a voice. It was just so authentic because I do what I do and do it authentically for me.”

Writing for Vogue, Serena noted, “No happiness in this topic for me. The best word to describe what I’m up to is evolution. I’m here to tell you that I’m evolving away from tennis toward other things that are important to me.” She acknowledged her family and expressed, “Thank you, daddy. I know you’re watching. Thanks, mom. I wouldn’t be Serena if it weren’t for Venus. She’s the only reason Serena Williams ever existed. It’s been a fun ride.”

Serena’s career lasted for 27 years, during which she had eight different reigns as the world’s number one, for a total of 319 weeks, which is the third-most of all-time. She is the latest player to play all four Slams in a row on two instances. She is 367-56 in the Slams and 108-15 at the US Open, winning over $94 million, the most by any women tennis star, while she also has four Olympic golds, including three in doubles.