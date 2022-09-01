US Open 2022: Kyrgios trolled for complaining of marijuana smell during win over Bonzi

Nick Kyrgios and controversy go hand in hand. The Australian tennis star is known to set tongues wagging with his actions or his choice of words. Regardless, having a tennis tournament without drama surrounding the 27-year-old is something tennis enthusiasts cannot fathom.

On Wednesday, Nick Kyrgios complained of a spectator smoking marijuana during his US Open 2022 match against French rival Benjamin Bonzi.

The Wimbledon finalist battled to find his best form for a significant portion of his 7-6, (7-3) 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 triumph over Benjamin Bonzi at Louis Armstrong Stadium. This was more because of his poker-faced rival's resiliency and persistence, who maintained composure while the Australian's rage flared.

"I was literally hanging by a thread. His level today was incredible," Kyrgios said. "I was not expecting an absolute way. I played some really risky tennis in the fourth set to get through."

As his opponent increased the pressure late in the second set, the Canberran protested to umpire Jaume Campistol about the smell of marijuana wafting down to the court. The Australian was correct, too, as it was simple to detect the smell of marijuana near the court. At one point, Campistol asked supporters not to smoke near a court with a boisterous party atmosphere.

Also read: US Open 2022: Super happy to be back, says Nadal after rallying past Hijikata to reach second round

What transpired on court during Kyrgios' clash against Bonzi

On the way to his bench during a changeover at 4-3 on serve in the second set, Kyrgios sniped, "You don't even want to remind anyone not to do it?"

However, Kyrgios didn't take kindly to the umpire's assumption that he was complaining about the scent of food.

"It was f***ing marijuana," he shot back. "Obviously I'm not going to be complaining about food stuff. Obviously not. Obviously when athletes are running side-to-side and they have asthma already it's probably not ideal."

The umpire addressed the crowd as the two players returned to the court, saying, "Ladies and gentlemen, a reminder that you cannot smoke on court."

Kyrgios reveals he is heavily asthmatic

Following the game, Kyrgios said he was an asthmatic and was mindful the fumes might unbalance him. "People don't know [it but] I'm a heavy asthmatic," he said. "When I'm running side to side, I'm struggling to breathe, [so it is] probably not something I want to be breathing in between points."

The Australian tennis star revealed how he was putting a lot of pressure on himself to play well and described how he was "really fortunate to get through in four sets".

Kyrgios said of his opponent, "I wasn't going out there expecting him to not be good or something. But his level was really, really good. It was one of those matches where you kind of survive."

Also read: Before Gerard Pique, did Shakira have a secret affair with tennis great Rafael Nadal? Details here

Meanwhile, fans took to Twitter to troll Kyrgios as the Aussie stoked yet another on-court controversy. Here's a look at some of the reactions: