'We are old, but gold': Djokovic shares his wish to play in India in candid chat with Bopanna (WATCH)

Novak Djokovic, at 36, and Rohan Bopanna, at 44, are reshaping the perception of age in tennis, demonstrating that age is merely a figure as they secure top positions in ATP Rankings history for singles and doubles, respectively.

In an extraordinary achievement, Djokovic surpassed Roger Federer on Sunday to become the oldest World No. 1 in ATP Rankings history, while Bopanna currently holds the top spot in the ATP Doubles Rankings.

Recognizing their enduring longevity and resilience, Djokovic commented, "It's not really balanced. It's not 50-50. He brings more years to the 80. But I think we're still going strong," underscoring their unwavering passion for the sport.

Reflecting on their shared journey, Djokovic and Bopanna emphasized the significance of experience and dedication, highlighting the invaluable lessons learned through tennis. Djokovic commended Bopanna's dedication to training and expressed optimism for potential future collaborations in India, a sentiment echoed by Bopanna.

"It's great for Serbian tennis and Indian tennis and hopefully we can do something in India soon, we can play there. I really look forward to it. I haven't been in India for many years. It's amazing. It's a huge country, obviously humongous population and people all around the world. To have tennis at such a high level of popularity in India is extremely important for our sport. You're (Bopanna) are contributing to that along with the likes of Sania Mirza and others. You've paved the way. It's amazing. We are old, but gold!" Djokovic exclaimed.

Despite his remarkable achievements defying age, Djokovic approaches the Monte-Carlo Masters with a mixed season record, seeking redemption after early exits at the Australian Open and Indian Wells. The Serbian maestro is resolute in overcoming his quarter-final hurdle at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament and clinching his first championship of the season.

In the realm of doubles, Bopanna and his partner Matthew Ebden maintain their dominance, eyeing their third victory of the season after triumphs at the Australian Open and the Miami Open. Leading the doubles field with confidence, Bopanna serves as a testament that age poses no barrier to success on the ATP tour.