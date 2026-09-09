Carlos Alcaraz's US Open 2026 title defense ended in a grueling five-set loss to Ben Shelton. The match was marked by Alcaraz's extreme physical exhaustion, culminating in a viral moment when he pleaded with a cameraman for privacy before vomiting on court, sparking a debate among fans.

The World No.3 and Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz endured a gruelling battle, not only on the court but also against his own body, during his high-stakes US Open 2026 quarterfinal clash against Ben Shelton of the USA at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Wednesday, September 9.

Alcaraz’s US Open title defence came to an end after a heartbreaking five-set defeat to Shelton, losing 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(7) in a match that shattered records as the latest finish in tournament history, stretching past 3:00 AM. In the deciding set, the Spaniard fought valiantly through total physical exhaustion, but it was the dramatic events earlier in the match that left fans deeply concerned.

Since New York’s humidity and the relentless pace of the match had pushed both players to their absolute limits, the physical breakdown was almost inevitable. Carlos Alcaraz was visibly struggling physically amid a gruelling battle for a spot in the semifinal during the quarterfinal against Shelton.

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Alcaraz Asks Cameraman to Go Away Before Vomiting

Carlos Alcaraz’s physical toll during a thrilling quarterfinal clash against Ben Shelton was thrown into sharp relief late in the fourth set. As he sat slumped and visibly distressed during a changeover, a roving broadcast camera closed in right in front of his face.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Alcaraz, who was visibly exhausted and unwell, was seen shaking his head and waving his hand to force the cameraman to move away. Despite his repeated gestures to secure some privacy, the close-up lens remained nearby, prompting the frustrated Spaniard to briefly look toward the chair umpire to object.

Thereafter, Alcaraz took the towel and buried his face in it to vomit, desperately attempting to keep the raw, vulnerable moment away from the prying camera lens.

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Carlos Alcaraz’s quarterfinal defeat at the US Open was the first since 2021, when he was forced to retire mid-match against Felix Auger-Aliassime, closing the chapter on a breathtaking title defence that pushed human endurance to its absolute limits.

Additionally, Alcaraz’s appearance at the US Open 2026 was his first competitive tournament since returning to action following an injury lay-off, making his grueling run deep into the tournament an extraordinary test of grit and resilience.

Fans Debate Cameraman’s Decision to Ignore Alcaraz’s Request

Carlos Alcaraz’s moment with the cameraman has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and tennis enthusiasts debating whether the camera crew should have respected his repeated request for privacy while he was visibly unwell.

Taking to their X handles, many fans criticised the cameraman for staying close despite Alcaraz’s gestures, with some saying he should have been left alone while he was unwell. Others urged broadcasters to show greater respect for the athletes during vulnerable moments.

However, some fans defended the cameraman’s role, arguing that capturing such moments is part of the job. The contrasting reactions sparked a wider debate over the balance between live sports coverage and respect for players in distress.

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Meanwhile, Ben Shelton will take in an all-American US Open semifinal against his compatriot Frances Tiafoe in the semifinal, as they both are maiden to qualify for their first Grand Slam final.

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