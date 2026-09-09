Carlos Alcaraz battled severe physical distress, including vomiting, during his five-set US Open 2026 quarterfinal loss to Ben Shelton. The grueling late-night match, which ended his title defense, pushed the Spaniard to his absolute limits, sparking widespread reaction from fans who praised his resilience.

The World No. 2 and Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz battled through severe physical distress during the US Open 2026 quarterfinal clash against American Ben Shelton at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Wednesday, September 9.

Alcaraz’s quest for his US Open defence in his competitive comeback after nearly five months came to an end following a heartbreaking five-set defeat to Shelton, losing 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-3, 1-6, 7-6(7) in a match that shattered records as the latest finish in tournament history, stretching past 3:00 AM.

After winning the opening set in a grueling tiebreak, Alcaraz found himself under relentless pressure as eighth-seeded Shelton made a comeback by winning the next two sets. Though the Spaniard managed to take the fourth set to push the contest into a decider, the American powerhouse matched him blow for blow in an unforgettable final-set showdown.

Also Read: US Open: Jessica Pegula makes comeback to beat Emma Navarro in quarters

Alcaraz’s Physical Struggles Take Centre Stage

The grueling battle for a semifinal spot had stretched past 2:30 AM, and shifting New York humidity combined with the relentless pace of a four-plus-hour war began extracting a heavy physical toll.

Midway through the punishing fifth set, Carlos Alcaraz’s physical reserves hit a stark wall. In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), the Spaniard was seen leaning over his changeover chair, visibly distressed as he vomited into his towel before trying to wipe his face and steady himself for the next game.

New York’s humidity has historically tested the limits of even the fittest athletes in the world, but combined with Carlos Alcaraz’s long-awaited return to court after an injury lay-off, the environment proved unforgiving.

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Despite physical exhaustion after pushing himself past the brink, Alcaraz refused to surrender on the scoreboard. The Spaniard continued to fight in the final set until Ben Shelton finally claimed the tiebreak at 3:33 AM to seal the historic victory.

This was Carlos Alcaraz’s first quarterfinal exit at the US Open since 2021, when he was forced to retire mid-match against Felix Auger-Aliassime, closing the chapter on a breathtaking title defence that pushed human endurance to its absolute limits.

Fans Applaud Alcaraz’s Grit Through Physical Struggles

Carlos Alcaraz’s fight through physical struggles in the quarterfinal against Ben Shelton has sparked a wave of reaction on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans praising the Spaniard’s resilience, determination and refusal to give up despite being pushed to his physical limits.

Taking to their X handles, many fans praised Alcaraz for continuing to battle despite his visible physical struggles, with several calling his determination a testament to his fighting spirit. Others expressed sympathy for the Spaniard after his gruelling late-night defeat, while some hailed the effort as a reminder of the extraordinary physical demands of Grand Slam tennis.

However, some slammed the scheduling of such a physically demanding quarterfinal so late into the night, arguing that the extreme conditions placed an unnecessary burden on both players. Others pointed to the punishing nature of Grand Slam tennis, praising Alcaraz and Shelton for continuing to compete at such a high level despite the brutal circumstances.

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Meanwhile, Ben Shelton will take in an all-American US Open semifinal against his compatriot Frances Tiafoe in the semifinal, as they both are maiden to qualify for their first Grand Slam final.

Also Read: US Open: Frances Tiafoe's stunning comeback win over Alex Michelsen