South Zone captain Tilak Varma played a valiant lone innings in the Duleep Trophy Final, getting dismissed for a heartbreaking 99 against East Zone. His dismissal, just one run short of a century, came after anchoring the innings and sparked a wave of emotional reactions on social media from fans who praised his resilience.

South Zone captain Tilak Varma’s valiant innings came to a heartbreaking end on Day 4 of the ongoing Duleep Trophy Final against Ishan Kishan-led East Zone at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, September 9.

Resuming the first innings batting at 242/6, with Tilak Varma and Chama Milind batting 56 and 2, respectively, on the penultimate day of the Duleep Trophy Final, South Zone was eventually bundled out for 336 runs in 107.3 overs and trailing by 372 against East Zone’s first-innings total of 708.

The 78-run partnership between Tilak and Chama for the seventh wicket took South Zone past the 300-run mark, but once the latter fell for a gritty 43, the lower order unraveled quickly under sustained pressure. Tilak emerged as a lone warrior as he played a valiant captain's innings of 99 off 211 balls, including 9 fours, anchoring the innings with immense grit before falling agonisingly short of a milestone century.

Also Read: Captaincy brings calmer mindset, situational awareness: Ishan Kishan

Tilak Varma’s Fell Short of Well-Deserved Century

As South Zone was struggling to respond to East Zone’s first innings total of 708, Tilak stood tall against a relentless bowling attack. With partners running out at the other end after Chama Milind’s dismissal, the skipper carefully maneuvered the score into the nineties, looking all set to bring up a memorable hundred.

At the time of Milind’s dismissal, Varma was batting on 86 off 183 balls, left to shepherd the tail-enders through a steep mountain of runs. The South Zone skipper dug deep, rotating the strike and finding the occasional boundary to edge closer to the magical three-figure mark. However, as we often say, ‘cricket can be a cruel game’.

Attempting to push the final hurdle while batting on 99 off 210 balls, Tilak Varma chipped a delivery right back to off-spinner Md Kounain Quraishi for a caught-and-bowled dismissal, walking off stranded on 99. His gritty 200-plus-ball knock will be remembered as one of domestic cricket’s most emotional innings.

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What makes this knock even more special is the unwavering resolve it took to stand alone against a rampant bowling attack while the rest of the batting lineup folded around him. While back to the pavilion, East Zone players joined the rest of the ground in offering a warm round of applause, acknowledging a masterclass in resilience that transcended the scoreboard.

Tilak scored a century in the semifinal against North Zone, playing an unbeaten innings of 116 off 250 balls, showcasing his incredible consistency and ability to deliver when it matters the most.

‘Cricket at Its Cruelest’: Social Media Rallies Behind Tilak Varma

Tilak Varma’s fall of one run short of a century in the Duleep Trophy Final against East Zone has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts praising his fighting knock while expressing heartbreak over his agonising dismissal.

Taking to their X handles, many fans described Tilak’s dismissal as one of cricket’s cruelest moments, while praising his resilience and composure under pressure. Several highlighted his 211-ball effort, with others calling him a ‘warrior’ and applauding his quality knock despite falling just one run short of a century.

However, some fans focused on the sheer cruelty of falling just one run short, saying the dismissal would ‘haunt him’ after such a determined effort, while others praised Tilak for standing tall as the ‘last man standing’ and delivering a quality knock despite South Zone’s struggles.

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In the Duleep Trophy 2026/27, Tilak Varma has aggregated 266 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 266 in three innings across two matches.

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh hails Ishan Kishan's 'special' 270 in Duleep Trophy