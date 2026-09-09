South Africa's Connor Esterhuizen made a huge jump of 65 places to 25th in the latest ICC Men’s T20I Batting Rankings. Teammate Lhuan-dre Pretorius also climbed 61 spots to 43rd, while players from Namibia and Zimbabwe also saw significant gains.

South African Batters Surge in Rankings

South Africa right-hander Connor Esterhuizen has made a massive leap in the latest ICC Men’s T20I Batting Rankings, climbing 65 places to break into the top 25. Esterhuizen was in impressive form during the recent tri-series involving South Africa, hosts Namibia and Zimbabwe, scoring 126 runs across five innings, according to the ICC website. His standout performance came in the final group-stage match against Namibia, when the 25-year-old opener smashed 88 runs to surge to 25th in the T20I batting rankings.

South Africa’s Lhuan-dre Pretorius also made significant gains. The 20-year-old climbed 61 places to move to a career-best equal 43rd after an outstanding tri-series campaign in which he scored 226 runs from four innings.

Namibian Players Make Notable Progress

Although Namibia missed out on a place in the tri-series final, their players also made notable progress in the rankings. Captain Gerhard Erasmus rose 16 places to 55th, while opener Louren Steenkamp climbed 32 spots to move to equal 73rd.

Movers in T20I Bowling Rankings

In the T20I bowling rankings, Zimbabwe pacer Brad Evans was the biggest mover among the leading names. The right-arm quick climbed four places to equal 22nd after taking 10 wickets at an impressive average of 15.80 during the tri-series. Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza also moved up two places to 27th, while South Africa’s Kwena Maphaka and Bjorn Fortuin made substantial gains. Maphaka climbed 16 places to equal 38th, while Fortuin jumped 37 spots to equal 78th following their strong performances with the ball.

Erasmus Shines in All-Rounder List

Erasmus enjoyed further success in the T20I all-rounder rankings, climbing four places to eighth and achieving a new career-high rating. The Namibia skipper’s rise followed an impressive tri-series campaign in which he scored 149 runs and claimed five wickets.