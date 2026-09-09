Mussoorie Thunders and Selaqui Strikers will clash in the Dehradun T20 League 2026 final today at Abhimanyu Cricket Academy. Both teams secured impressive semi-final victories to book their spots in the highly anticipated title showdown in Dehradun.

The Dehradun T20 League 2026 has reached its much-awaited climax, with Mussoorie Thunders and Selaqui Strikers set to lock horns in the grand finale for the coveted title on Wednesday. Both teams booked their places in the final with impressive victories in their respective semi-finals and will now battle for the glittering trophy. The highly anticipated title clash will be played today, from 7:00 PM onwards at Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun, accoridng to a press release.

Semi-Final Highlights

Mussoorie Thunders enter the final high on confidence after edging past Vikasnagar Dhamaka by four runs in the first semi-final. Captain Neeraj Singh Rathore led from the front with an impressive 62-run knock, while Anshul Kumar produced a match-winning bowling performance, claiming five wickets to help his side secure a place in the title clash.

Selaqui Strikers, meanwhile, stormed into the final with a commanding seven-wicket victory over Doiwala Kings in the second semi-final. Priyank Singh set the tone with a disciplined three-wicket spell, before captain Piyush Joshi (64)* and Aryan Kapoor (43)* finished the chase in style with an unbeaten partnership.

Stage Set for a Thrilling Final

With both sides carrying strong momentum into the final, the stage is set for a thrilling contest at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy. Mussoorie Thunders will look to complete their campaign with the ultimate prize, while Selaqui Strikers will be determined to produce one final dominant performance and lift the Dehradun T20 League trophy.

All eyes will be on Dehradun tonight as two in-form teams battle it out for T20 glory, just like we see in international matches. (ANI)