    Rafael Nadal faces doubles defeat in Brisbane International comeback match

    Spanish tennis icon Rafael Nadal, making his comeback after a 12-month injury layoff, experienced a doubles defeat alongside partner Marc Lopez at the Brisbane International.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 31, 2023, 5:12 PM IST

    Rafael Nadal suffered a setback in his comeback journey after a year-long injury hiatus as he, alongside doubles partner Marc Lopez, faced defeat against the Australian pair of Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell at the Brisbane International. The Australian duo displayed remarkable consistency, securing a 6-4, 6-4 victory in the first round on Pat Rafter Arena. Despite the defeat, Nadal showcased sharpness on the court and exhibited no apparent issues with his movement following the extended layoff due to a hip problem. The Spanish superstar is scheduled to return to the singles court on Tuesday, facing former US Open champion Dominic Thiem of Austria.

    Last Updated Dec 31, 2023, 5:20 PM IST
