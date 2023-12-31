Rafael Nadal faces doubles defeat in Brisbane International comeback match

Rafael Nadal suffered a setback in his comeback journey after a year-long injury hiatus as he, alongside doubles partner Marc Lopez, faced defeat against the Australian pair of Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell at the Brisbane International. The Australian duo displayed remarkable consistency, securing a 6-4, 6-4 victory in the first round on Pat Rafter Arena. Despite the defeat, Nadal showcased sharpness on the court and exhibited no apparent issues with his movement following the extended layoff due to a hip problem. The Spanish superstar is scheduled to return to the singles court on Tuesday, facing former US Open champion Dominic Thiem of Austria.

