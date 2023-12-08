'Potential Farewell in 2024' says Rafael Nadal amid retirement speculations

On Thursday, Rafael Nadal refrained from confirming that 2024 would indeed mark the end of his illustrious tennis career, emphasising that setting a deadline for retirement "makes no sense." The 22-time Grand Slam champion, who has been absent from the court for nearly a year due to injury, is set to make his comeback at the Australian Open warm-up event in Brisbane next month. While the 37-year-old had previously hinted at retiring by the close of 2024, he now expresses uncertainty.

In a video shared on his social media accounts, Nadal stated, "There's every chance that it's going to be my last year, and I'm going to enjoy the tournaments in that way." He explained his reluctance to make a definitive announcement, citing the unpredictability of the future. "I don't want to announce it because in the end I don't know what can happen, and I have to give myself the opportunity not to say one thing, as then I'll be a slave to what I said."

Nadal acknowledged the possibility of extending his career if his physical condition allows, saying, "I've worked a lot to come back to compete, and if suddenly things and my physique allow me to continue and enjoy what I do, why am I going to set a deadline? I think it makes no sense."

Earlier on Thursday, Nadal's name appeared on the entry list for the Australian Open, marking his official participation in the first Grand Slam tournament of the year. The Spaniard has been absent from competitive play since suffering a second-round defeat to American MacKenzie McDonald at Melbourne Park 11 months ago. Two surgeries were required to address a hip injury, and during this period of inactivity, he has dropped to 664th place in the world rankings.

