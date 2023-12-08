Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Potential Farewell in 2024' says Rafael Nadal amid retirement speculations

    Tennis icon Rafael Nadal has cast uncertainty over his retirement plans, stating that setting a deadline for the end of his career "makes no sense."

    Tennis 'Potential Farewell in 2024' says Rafael Nadal amid retirement speculations osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 8, 2023, 10:46 AM IST

    On Thursday, Rafael Nadal refrained from confirming that 2024 would indeed mark the end of his illustrious tennis career, emphasising that setting a deadline for retirement "makes no sense." The 22-time Grand Slam champion, who has been absent from the court for nearly a year due to injury, is set to make his comeback at the Australian Open warm-up event in Brisbane next month. While the 37-year-old had previously hinted at retiring by the close of 2024, he now expresses uncertainty.

    In a video shared on his social media accounts, Nadal stated, "There's every chance that it's going to be my last year, and I'm going to enjoy the tournaments in that way." He explained his reluctance to make a definitive announcement, citing the unpredictability of the future. "I don't want to announce it because in the end I don't know what can happen, and I have to give myself the opportunity not to say one thing, as then I'll be a slave to what I said."

    Nadal acknowledged the possibility of extending his career if his physical condition allows, saying, "I've worked a lot to come back to compete, and if suddenly things and my physique allow me to continue and enjoy what I do, why am I going to set a deadline? I think it makes no sense."

    Earlier on Thursday, Nadal's name appeared on the entry list for the Australian Open, marking his official participation in the first Grand Slam tournament of the year. The Spaniard has been absent from competitive play since suffering a second-round defeat to American MacKenzie McDonald at Melbourne Park 11 months ago. Two surgeries were required to address a hip injury, and during this period of inactivity, he has dropped to 664th place in the world rankings.

    Also Read: Four-year ban requested on Juventus star Paul Pogba by doping prosecutor

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2023, 10:46 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket ICC rates ODI World Cup 2023 semi-final and final pitch as 'average' osf

    ICC rates ODI World Cup 2023 semi-final and final pitch as 'average'

    Are you above the Supreme Court? Now, Sreesanth fumes on Gautam Gambhir's Instagram post snt

    'Are you above the Supreme Court?': Now, Sreesanth fumes on Gautam Gambhir's Instagram post

    Football Four-year ban requested on Juventus star Paul Pogba by doping prosecutor osf

    Four-year ban requested on Juventus star Paul Pogba by doping prosecutor

    cricket Afghanistan confirms UAE Tour: T20Is and warmup matches set for action-packed series osf

    Afghanistan confirms UAE Tour: Three-match T20I series and warmup matches

    cricket 'Why not Virat Kohli?': Fans miffed as ICC overlooks batting icon from November's Player of the Month nominees osf

    'Why not Virat Kohli?': Fans miffed as ICC overlooks batting icon from November's Player of the Month nominees

    Recent Stories

    Yash 19: KGF-starrer shares title announcement video, film to release on THIS date RKK

    Yash 19: KGF-star shares title announcement video, film to release on THIS date

    KCR may require surgery after fall at his residence; doctors evaluating his condition

    KCR may require surgery after fall at his residence; doctors evaluating his condition

    Bengaluru gears up for historic Kadalekai Parishe (Groundnut fair) from tomorrow; check alternate routes vkp

    Bengaluru gears up for iconic 'Kadalekai Parishe' from December 9; check alternate routes

    RBI MPC Meeting: Repo rate remains unchanged at 6.5%; check details AJR

    RBI MPC Meeting: Repo rate remains unchanged at 6.5%

    Delhi Rape accused throws acid on survivor's daughter; then drinks acid to kill himself

    Delhi: Rape accused throws acid on survivor's daughter; then drinks acid to kill himself

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon