Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Historic! India's Sumit Nagal stuns World No. 27 Alexander Bublik to seal Australian Open 2024 round 2 berth

    In a remarkable upset at the Australian Open 2024, Sumit Nagal from India shocked the World No. 27, Alexander Bublik, in the first round with a convincing 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (5) victory at the iconic Melbourne Park on Tuesday.

    tennis Historic India's Sumit Nagal stuns World No. 27 Alexander Bublik to seal Australian Open 2024 round 2 berth snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 16, 2024, 12:23 PM IST

    In a stunning upset at the Australian Open 2024 on Tuesday, India's tennis sensation Sumit Nagal, ranked World No. 137, showcased his prowess by defeating Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik, who holds the impressive World No. 27 ranking. The match, which unfolded on Tuesday at Court 6 of the iconic Melbourne Park, saw Nagal upset Bublik after the Indian displayed exceptional skill and determination to seal the match 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (5) win. With this win, Nagal becomes the first Indian since Ramesh Krishnan at the 1989 Australian Open to beat a seeded player at a Grand Slam.

    Having secured a place in the main draw of the Australian Open 2024 by defeating Slovakia's Alex Molcan in the qualifying final last week, Sumit Nagal is making his second appearance in the season's first Grand Slam after his debut in 2021. In the 2021 Australian Open, Nagal faced a defeat in the opening round against Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis with a score of 2-6, 5-7, 3-6. Notably, since Nagal's feat this year, he becomes the first Indian to reach the singles main draw at the Australian Open since 2021.

    In addition to his Australian Open achievements, Nagal had previously made it to the main draw of the US Open in both 2019 and 2020. In the 2019 US Open, Nagal showcased his prowess by stretching the legendary Roger Federer to four sets at the Flushing Meadows. A year later, in the 2020 US Open, he advanced to the second round by defeating Bradley Klahn 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

    Overcoming a considerable ranking difference on Tuesday, Nagal's victory against the higher-ranked Bublik not only underlines his individual talent but also marks a significant moment for Indian tennis on the global stage. This triumph in the first round of the Australian Open serves as a testament to Nagal's growing capabilities and sets an optimistic tone for his future performances at the Grand Slam and in the international tennis circuit.

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2024, 12:39 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tennis Rafael Nadal named ambassador for Saudi Tennis Federation; paves way for tennis growth in KSA osf

    Rafael Nadal named ambassador for Saudi Tennis Federation; paves way for tennis growth in KSA

    When Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya danced at Eden Gardens; unseen video goes viral (WATCH) snt

    When Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya danced at Eden Gardens; unseen video goes viral (WATCH)

    Cricket Injured Kane Williamson ruled out for the rest of T20I series against Pakistan osf

    Injured Kane Williamson ruled out for the rest of T20I series against Pakistan

    cricket Axar Patel's T20 brilliance sparks debate: Parthiv Patel favours him over Ravindra Jadeja osf

    Axar Patel's T20 brilliance sparks debate: Parthiv Patel favours him over Ravindra Jadeja

    Football Lionel Messi clinches FIFA Best Men's Player 2023, upsets favourite Erling Haaland osf

    Lionel Messi clinches FIFA Best Men's Player 2023, upsets favourite Erling Haaland

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Social media slams singer K S Chithra for urging people to celebrate consecration ceremony at Ayodhya anr

    Kerala: Social media slams singer K S Chithra for urging people to celebrate consecration ceremony at Ayodhya

    Microsoft Copilot Pro released for everyone Check out AI features to Word PowerPoint and more gcw

    Microsoft Copilot Pro released! Check out AI features to Word, PowerPoint & more

    6 reasons sugar can be poison for your health RKK EAI

    6 reasons sugar can be poison for your health

    69th Filmfare Awards nomination list: Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, who will win the best actor? RBA

    69th Filmfare Awards nomination list: Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh, Vicky Kaushal, who will win the best actor?

    BTS RM, V share FIRST pictures after enlistment, pose in military uniforms [PHOTOS] ATG

    BTS: RM, V share FIRST pictures after enlistment, pose in military uniforms [PHOTOS]

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon