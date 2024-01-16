Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Australian Open 2024: India's Yuki Bhambri and partner Robin Haase suffer first round exit in men's doubles

    India's Yuki Bhambri and Robin Haase encountered a thrilling challenge in the Men's Doubles first round. Despite displaying remarkable resilience and holding six match points, the duo faced an unstoppable comeback from the Brazilian-Colombian pair of Barrirntos and Matos.

    In a heart-pounding encounter at the Australian Open 2024, India's Yuki Bhambri and his partner Robin Haase faced a formidable challenge in the first round of the Men's Doubles. Despite showcasing remarkable resilience and holding six match points, the dynamic duo ultimately succumbed to the relentless fight-back from the Brazilian-Colombian pairing of Barrirntos and Matos.

    The match was an intense battle of skill and determination, unfolding over three gripping sets. Bhambri and Haase dominated the early proceedings, putting their opponents under pressure and earning multiple match points. However, the Brazilian-Colombian pair showcased incredible nerve and skill, saving all six match points, three each in the second and third sets.

    The turning point of the match came in the third set tiebreaker, where Barrirntos and Matos demonstrated remarkable composure and tactical acumen to secure the victory. The tiebreaker saw a seesaw battle, with both pairs pushing each other to the limit. In the end, it was the South American duo who held their nerves, clinching the tiebreaker and sealing the victory.

    The defeat marked an unfortunate exit for Bhambri and Haase in the early stages of the tournament, highlighting the unpredictable nature of doubles competitions in Grand Slam events. Despite the disappointment, the Indian-Dutch pair's performance showcased their competitive spirit and the high level of tennis on display at the Australian Open.

