Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Australian Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz storms into quarter-finals with commanding victory over Miomir Kecmanovic

    Carlos Alcaraz exhibits a stellar performance at the Australian Open, securing a spot in the quarter-finals after a dominating win against Miomir Kecmanovic.

    Tennis Australian Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz storms into quarter-finals with commanding victory over Miomir Kecmanovic osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 22, 2024, 4:37 PM IST

    Carlos Alcaraz swiftly advances in Melbourne, securing a spot in the quarter-finals with a decisive victory over Miomir Kecmanovic. The world No. 2 dominated the match with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 triumph on Monday night at Rod Laver Arena. Demonstrating impeccable baseline hitting, Alcaraz secured the only breaks in the initial two sets, showcasing his prowess in a comprehensive one-hour, 49-minute display.

    Expressing his increasing comfort on the renowned Rod Laver Arena, Alcaraz shared his delight in his on-court interview, stating, "I'm feeling better and better every day." He acknowledged the pleasure of playing on the amazing and beautiful court, where he feels at home. Alcaraz expressed his eagerness to continue improving as he progresses in the tournament.

    This encounter marked the first Grand Slam meeting between Alcaraz and Kecmanovic, a departure from their intense tie-break clash in Miami in 2022. Despite Kecmanovic's efforts, Alcaraz's consistent and powerful baseline striking left little room for drama. The Serbian, having overcome seeded opponents in previous rounds, found himself unable to settle against Alcaraz's relentless aggression.

    With this impressive victory, Alcaraz not only secures a quarter-final spot but also intensifies the competition with Novak Djokovic for the World No. 1 ranking. Alcaraz, trailing Djokovic by 200 points in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings, is set to face the top-seeded Serbian in the quarter-finals, maintaining the pressure in the battle for the coveted position.

    Also Read: Andrey Rublev wins gruelling five-set battle with Alex de Minaur secures Australian Open quarterfinal spot

    Last Updated Jan 22, 2024, 4:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket India vs England: Virat Kohli withdraws from first two Tests citing personal reasons osf

    India vs England: Virat Kohli withdraws from first two Tests citing personal reasons

    cricket AUS vs WI: Fraser-McGurk and Bartlett join Australia's ODI squad replacing Maxwell and Richardson osf

    AUS vs WI: Fraser-McGurk and Bartlett join Australia's ODI squad replacing Maxwell and Richardson

    Cricket Harry Brook withdraws from England's India Tour; Dan Lawrence steps in as replacement osf

    Harry Brook withdraws from England's India Tour; Dan Lawrence steps in as replacement

    cricket IPL 2024 final likely to take place on May 26: Report osf

    IPL 2024 final likely to take place on May 26: Report

    Tennis Andrey Rublev wins gruelling five-set battle with Alex de Minaur secures Australian Open quarterfinal spot osf

    Andrey Rublev wins gruelling five-set battle with Alex de Minaur secures Australian Open quarterfinal spot

    Recent Stories

    Babri Masjid fighters are opposing Ram Mandir: Karnataka Minister KN Rajanna vkp

    Babri Masjid fighters are opposing Ram Mandir: Karnataka Minister KN Rajanna

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticizes PM Modi over Ram Mandir inauguration rkn

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticizes PM Modi over Ram Mandir inauguration

    Ram Mandir: Who designed Ram Lalla's dress? manish tripathi anr

    Ram Mandir: Who designed Ram Lalla's dress?

    What is Khula? The type of divorce Sania Mirza took from Shoaib Malik RKK

    What is Khula? The type of divorce Sania Mirza took from Shoaib Malik

    17 important quotes from PM Modi's speech at Ram Mandir

    17 important quotes from PM Modi's speech at Ram Mandir

    Recent Videos

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony RKK

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir inauguration Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment WATCH gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magificent Ram Mandir

    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magnificent Ram Mandir

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Umashankar Dixit, the priest who delivered 1Kg gold collected by devotees in US, speaks vkp

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Umashankar Dixit, the priest who delivered 1Kg gold collected by devotees in US, speaks

    Video Icon