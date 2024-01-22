Australian Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz storms into quarter-finals with commanding victory over Miomir Kecmanovic

Carlos Alcaraz swiftly advances in Melbourne, securing a spot in the quarter-finals with a decisive victory over Miomir Kecmanovic. The world No. 2 dominated the match with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 triumph on Monday night at Rod Laver Arena. Demonstrating impeccable baseline hitting, Alcaraz secured the only breaks in the initial two sets, showcasing his prowess in a comprehensive one-hour, 49-minute display.

Expressing his increasing comfort on the renowned Rod Laver Arena, Alcaraz shared his delight in his on-court interview, stating, "I'm feeling better and better every day." He acknowledged the pleasure of playing on the amazing and beautiful court, where he feels at home. Alcaraz expressed his eagerness to continue improving as he progresses in the tournament.

This encounter marked the first Grand Slam meeting between Alcaraz and Kecmanovic, a departure from their intense tie-break clash in Miami in 2022. Despite Kecmanovic's efforts, Alcaraz's consistent and powerful baseline striking left little room for drama. The Serbian, having overcome seeded opponents in previous rounds, found himself unable to settle against Alcaraz's relentless aggression.

With this impressive victory, Alcaraz not only secures a quarter-final spot but also intensifies the competition with Novak Djokovic for the World No. 1 ranking. Alcaraz, trailing Djokovic by 200 points in the Pepperstone ATP Live Rankings, is set to face the top-seeded Serbian in the quarter-finals, maintaining the pressure in the battle for the coveted position.

Also Read: Andrey Rublev wins gruelling five-set battle with Alex de Minaur secures Australian Open quarterfinal spot