HDFC Bank to Mahindra & Mahindra: Stocks to watch on November 28, 2024

Stocks to watch on November 28, 2024

Public Sector Banks

PSBs received approval from the finance ministry to raise Rs 25,200 crore this fiscal year to enhance growth and meet regulatory shareholding norms.

 

Vedanta

Moody's raised Vedanta Resources' corporate family rating from B3 to B2, pointing to better financial stability and effective liability management.

 

Mahindra & Mahindra

M&M committed Rs 4,500 crore to develop two new electric vehicle brands, expanding production capabilities and strengthening its presence in the EV market.

 

Godrej Properties

Godrej Properties launched a QIP to raise up to Rs 6,000 crore for expansion plans, aiming to accelerate its growth in the real estate sector.

 

Bank of India

BoI successfully raised Rs 5,000 crore via a 10-year infrastructure bond issuance, offering a coupon rate of 7.41% to fund long-term projects.

 

Bank of Baroda

By issuing Basel III-compliant Tier-2 bonds at a 7.41% yield rate, BoB was able to raise Rs 3,500 crore and expand its capital base.

Sudarshan Chemical

Promoters of Sudarshan Chemical sold 3% of the company’s stake for Rs 197 crore in an open market transaction, reducing their shareholding in the business.

 

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank introduced the Pragati Savings Account, tailored for rural and semi-urban residents, focusing on financial inclusion and meeting their banking needs.

 

 

Biocon

Biocon Biologics advanced its diabetes care project in Ethiopia, partnering with local institutions to enhance diabetes management and improve healthcare access.


 

