Lewandowski joins Ronaldo, Messi in elite Champions League club; sends message to Barcelona fans (WATCH)

FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski scores his 100th Champions League goal vs Brest, joining Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as the only players to reach the century mark in the competition.

Polish striker Robert Lewandowski has achieved a remarkable milestone, scoring his 100th Champions League goal during FC Barcelona's match vs Brest. The Barcelona number 9 reached 100 Champions League goals in 126 games, with an impressive goals-per-game ratio. This is the best record among players with 50 or more Champions League goals. He is only the third player to have scored 100 or more Champions League goals, after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Also Read: 'Want to hurt myself': Guardiola quips about cut on his nose after Man City's draw against Feyenoord (WATCH)

In the match vs Brest, Lewandowski also scored his 101st Champions League goal in the stoppage time to make it 3-0 for the Catalan giants who sit second in the points table.

After the match, the striker said he is very proud to reach this feat. “I am very happy, very happy. 100 is a great figure. I didn’t think I could score so many goals in the Champions League. But I think it’s a big statement to say that I’m on the level of Ronaldo and Messi," he said.

In a video to FC Barcelona fans, Lewandowski said he is very happy to win the Champions League game and also to score his 100th and 101st goal in the competition.

Lewandowski's most prolific Champions League season was in 2019-20, when he scored 15 goals in 10 games for Bayern Munich. He has also hit double figures in the competition on two other occasions: 13 goals in 2021-22 for Bayern Munich and 10 goals in 2012-13 for Borussia Dortmund.

One of Lewandowski's most impressive achievements is his ability to score in consecutive Champions League seasons. He has achieved this feat for 14 consecutive seasons, dating back to 2011-12.

Cristiano Ronaldo holds the record for most Champions League goals with 141 in 187 appearances, while Messi has scored 129 in 163. Lewandowski's record is impressive, as he played 126 games to reach his century, 11 matches quicker than Ronaldo but three more than Messi.

While hitting a century of goals, Lewandowski overtook big names like Thomas Muller, Karim Benzema, Raul, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in terms of Champions League goals, despite having fewer appearances in the competition.

Also Read: Real Madrid's Mbappe paradox: Has Perez's Galactico gamble put team's chemistry and legacy at risk?

Latest Videos