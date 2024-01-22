Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Andrey Rublev wins gruelling five-set battle with Alex de Minaur secures Australian Open quarterfinal spot

    Fifth seed Andrey Rublev displayed resilience and determination in a marathon match to overcome Alex de Minaur, securing a hard-fought victory and earning a place in the Australian Open quarterfinals.

    Tennis Andrey Rublev wins gruelling five-set battle with Alex de Minaur secures Australian Open quarterfinal spot osf
    First Published Jan 22, 2024, 10:20 AM IST

    Fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev battled through five gruelling sets to overcome a resilient Alex de Minaur, shattering home hopes and securing a spot in the Australian Open quarter-finals on Sunday. In a marathon match lasting four hours and 14 minutes on Rod Laver Arena, the Russian triumphed 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-7 (4/7), 6-3, 6-0. This victory marked Rublev's 300th Tour-level win and propelled him into a challenging quarter-final clash against the in-form Italian fourth seed, Jannik Sinner, with a spot in the semi-finals at stake.

    Rublev, who has reached nine previous Grand Slam quarter-finals but never progressed further, acknowledged the incredible effort from his opponent, stating, "An amazing match from Alex." Despite being down two sets to one, Rublev found renewed energy and determination, gradually improving his game to secure the decisive victory.

    The Russian dominated the opening set with a crucial break in the fourth game. The second set was a tense 73-minute battle, culminating in a tight tie-break where the home crowd rallied behind De Minaur. The third set followed a similar pattern, leading to another tie-break, with De Minaur gaining momentum from the crowd once again.

    After exchanging early breaks in the fourth set, Rublev emerged victorious in the mental battle, capitalising on De Minaur's fatigue. In the fifth set, as the Australian began to tire, Rublev accelerated, putting on a commanding performance to seal the win.

    Also Read: Australian Open 2024: Taylor Fritz upsets Tsitsipas, sets up Djokovic showdown in the quarterfinals

