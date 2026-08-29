Sunil Chhetri admits to feeling 'a little jealous' of the current Indian football team's opportunity to play against Brazil and Uruguay, a chance he never got in his career. He expressed full faith in the coach and the young squad.

Sunil Chhetri, one of the biggest stars and the face of Indian football for more than two decades, has made an immense contribution to the growth of the sport in the country. As the current generation prepares for the upcoming matches involving Brazil on October 3, 2026, in Kolkata and Uruguay on October 6, Chhetri expresses excitement about the opportunity while admitting that he feels "a little jealous" watching from the sidelines, according to a press release from the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

A Sense of Envy

Reflecting on the opportunities available to the current squad, Sunil Chhetri said he could not help but feel a sense of envy as a spectator. "I feel a little jealous as a spectator," Sunil Chhetri said. "In my 24-26 years as a professional and nearly 20 years with the national team, I never got an opportunity like this," he said.

With India set to face the prospect of competing alongside teams such as Brazil and Uruguay, Sunil Chhetri expressed hope that the players remain fit, compete with determination and make the most of the opportunity.

Faith in the Coach

On questions surrounding team selection and the exclusion of certain players, Chhetri expressed complete confidence in the head coach and said that the decisions were taken by the coaching staff. He mentioned that the coach understands the team's requirements and backs whatever decisions are made in the interest of the squad. "The coach has to answer that. I'm just a fan now, watching like everyone else," he said, while reiterating his faith in the coach and the team's decision-making process.

Passing the Baton

Sunil Chhetri also responded with humour when asked about the possibility of returning to action. "I just trained for 20 minutes. I'm around 42 now, I can barely run properly and I'm struggling," he joked.

Despite watching the team from outside the dressing room, Chhetri expressed complete faith in the current generation, highlighting the depth of young talent within the squad. "This is their time. There are so many talented youngsters in the team. Everyone gets their opportunity; just like I got mine 20 years ago," he added.

As India prepares for the upcoming footballing challenge, with Brazil and Uruguay among the major international teams involved, Chhetri will be watching as a supporter, hoping the young players embrace the occasion and make the most of an opportunity he believes can be significant for Indian football. (ANI)