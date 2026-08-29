Argentina beat defending champions Netherlands 3-1 in a shootout to win the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026. The final, which ended 1-1 in regulation time, gave Argentina their third World Cup title. India finished fifth in the tournament.

Argentina defeated defending champions Netherlands 3-1 in a shootout after the final ended 1-1 in regulation time to lift the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2026 title at the Wagener Stadium on Saturday.

The victory gave Argentina their third World Cup crown and their first since 2010, while ending the Netherlands' bid for a fourth consecutive title on home soil.

The final began at a high tempo, with both teams looking to take control early. Netherlands enjoyed periods of pressure, but Argentina's defence remained organised as the two sides battled for supremacy in midfield.

Neither side could break the deadlock in the opening 25 minutes before the Netherlands' Yibbi Jansen opened the scoring in the 30th minute. Just when it appeared the Dutch would run away with the match, Argentina's Maria Granatto struck the equaliser, sending the final into a tense finish.

Regulation time ended 1-1, forcing the title to be decided by a shootout. Argentina showed greater composure when it mattered most, converting three attempts while restricting the Dutch to just one successful effort to secure a 3-1 shootout victory.

The triumph also avenged Argentina's defeat to the Netherlands in the 2022 World Cup final. Argentina's victory denied the hosts a record-extending 10th World Cup title and marked their return to the top of women's international hockey.

India's Campaign at the World Cup

In India's campaign at the FIH Women's World Cup, the Indian women's hockey team produced a stunning second-half comeback to defeat Germany 3-1 and secure fifth place at the World Cup 2026 at the Wagener Stadium on Thursday.

The victory marked India's best finish at the Women's Hockey World Cup since their fourth-place finish in the inaugural 1974 edition. In recognition of the historic achievement, Hockey India on Friday announced a cash award of Rs 50 lakh for the team. (ANI)