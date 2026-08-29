AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey emphasized bringing international football to West Bengal, highlighting its historical prestige. Kolkata will host Brazil and Uruguay for friendlies in October, reinforcing the city's rich footballing legacy.

All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey highlighted the importance of bringing international football to West Bengal, pointing out the city's prestige in the Indian football scene over decades. Kalyan was speaking to the media in Kolkata.

Kolkata's Footballing Legacy

Kolkata is set to host five-time world champions Brazil and two-time champions Uruguay for two friendlies in October. Speaking to the media, Kalyan pointed out Kolkata's prestige as one of India's richest footballing states, saying for years, players from all over India did not consider their careers fulfilled if they did not get to play there.

"Kolkata has long been known and respected for its football, over several decades. I think there was a time, about 25, 30, or 40 years ago, when it was believed that if a football player had not played in the Kolkata Maidan or the Kolkata League at least once in their life, their football career wasn't truly fulfilled," he said. "Many players came from Hyderabad Police, like Habib Sahab and Naim Sahab; from Kerala, there were Sathyan, IM Vijayan, and Jo Paul Ancheri; from Bangalore came Carlton Chapman and Ilyas Pasha; and from Punjab, Harjinder. Everyone wanted to come and play in Bengal or Kolkata. So, I believe we should strive to bring back international football facilities to Bengal so that fans have the opportunity to watch matches. My effort is for all of us to work together towards this," added the AIFF president.

Brazil and Uruguay to Play in Kolkata

Brazil will play against India at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (also known as the Salt Lake Stadium on October 3, followed by match against two-time champions Uruguay at the same venue on October 6.

One of the most decorated teams in international football, Uruguay are currently ranked 20th in the FIFA World Ranking. The current head coach of Uruguay, Diego Forlan, played for Mumbai City FC in 2016. La Celeste's (Uruguay team) arrival in Kolkata adds another major fixture to an unprecedented run of international football for Indian fans, with three World Cup-playing nations --Panama, Brazil and Uruguay -- set to visit the country within the same FIFA window.

Bengaluru to Host India vs Panama Friendly

Meanwhile, the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru has been confirmed as the venue for the Indian senior men's national team's international friendly against Panama on September 26, during the FIFA Men's International Match Window.

The fixture will mark the Blue Tigers' first appearance in Bengaluru since their memorable SAFF Championship 2023 campaign, when India lifted the title on home soil after defeating Kuwait in the final at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. The tournament saw the Indian team enjoy tremendous support from the Bengaluru crowd, with the stadium witnessing strong attendance throughout the campaign.