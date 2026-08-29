Central Delhi Kings will face South Delhi Superstarz in the DPL 2026 final at Arun Jaitley Stadium. South Delhi won Qualifier 1, but the Kings secured their final spot via Qualifier 2. Both captains emphasize focus over pressure for the title clash.

The stage is set for a thrilling finale of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026, with Central Delhi Kings set to lock horns with South Delhi Superstarz in the summit clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

With the title at stake, both teams are preparing for a high-pressure contest. While South Delhi Superstarz booked their place in the final after defeating Central Delhi Kings in Qualifier 1, the Kings bounced back strongly to beat Purani Dilli 6 in Qualifier 2 and secure their place in the title clash, according to a press release.

Star-Studded Closing Ceremony

The closing ceremony will add to the excitement, with popular singers Abeer Arora and Pallavi Seth, along with Tabla Maestro Mannanjot Singh, set to entertain the fans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Captains Speak Ahead of Title Clash

South Delhi Superstarz captain Tejasvi Dahiya said his team is looking forward to the big occasion and will focus on keeping things simple. "We are very excited for the finals. The boys have been performing really well throughout the tournament, and everyone has been working hard and preparing well for the big game. A final is always a special occasion, but we don't want to think too much about the pressure or the result. We just want to stick to our basics, follow our plans and play the kind of cricket we have played throughout the tournament. If we can execute our plans well and enjoy the game, hopefully we can finish the season with the trophy," he said, as quoted by the press release.

Central Delhi Kings skipper Jonty Sidhu, who produced a match-winning all-round performance in the Qualifier 2 against Purani Dilli 6, said his team will approach the final like any other game. "We are taking it as another game and don't want to give ourselves any added pressure. Of course, playing a final is a big moment and everyone wants to win the trophy, but putting too much pressure on ourselves can take us away from our game plan. We have worked hard to reach this stage and have played some good cricket throughout the tournament. We will focus on the basics, back our abilities and try to execute our plans well on the day," said Jonty Sidhu, as per the press release.

The two teams have already faced each other in Qualifier 1, where South Delhi Superstarz came out on top. However, Central Delhi Kings showed their resilience by returning strongly in Qualifier 2, setting up another meeting between the two sides with the DPL 2026 title on the line. (ANI)