Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming is the leading candidate to become England's new Test coach, replacing his ex-teammate Brendon McCullum. The CSK coach is preferred over other candidates for his tactical acumen and man-management skills.

Former New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming has emerged as the leading candidate to become England's new Test coach and is close to being appointed following a week-long interview process, The Telegraph UK reported.

Fleming is understood to be the preferred choice to replace his former New Zealand teammate Brendon McCullum, who was removed as England's Test coach following the retirement of captain Ben Stokes. According to The Telegraph, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is keen to appoint the 53-year-old Fleming, who played 111 Tests for New Zealand. However, it remains unclear whether he will take charge in time for England's upcoming three-Test series against Pakistan, beginning at Headingley in three weeks. The ECB is reportedly open to assistant coach Marcus Trescothick taking charge on an interim basis for the Pakistan series, with the new Test coach potentially taking over ahead of England's tour of South Africa in December.

Other Candidates Considered

Fleming is believed to have been preferred over English candidates Richard Dawson and Jonathan Trott, as well as former Australia coach Tom Moody. Former England coach Andy Flower was initially considered a favourite but ruled himself out to focus on his franchise commitments, The Telegraph reported.

Fleming's Coaching Pedigree

Fleming has extensive coaching experience with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he won five titles. He also worked with the franchise's teams in Major League Cricket and South Africa's SA20. The former New Zealand captain left CSK earlier this month, shortly after McCullum's removal as Test coach, paving the way for a potential move to the England setup.

Fleming and McCullum have a long-standing relationship, having played together for New Zealand. McCullum made his Test debut under Fleming's captaincy and has regarded him as a mentor. The report added that Fleming's tactical acumen and man-management skills are among the qualities that have made him the preferred candidate, although he has not coached in red-ball cricket for several years.

Future of England Captaincy

England are expected to have former captain Joe Root lead the side against Pakistan, while the long-term captaincy decision could be left to the incoming Test coach. Harry Brook is also considered a potential candidate for the role, The Telegraph reported. (ANI)