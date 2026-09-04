The Indian contingent is unbeaten at the Pickleball World Cup in Vietnam, advancing to the quarter-finals to play the USA. The pro squad beat China 4-0 and the Philippines 4-1. The Kids, Juniors, and Masters teams also reached the quarter-finals.

India's Dominant Run to Quarter-Finals

The Indian contingent remains unbeaten at the end of day 2 of the team event at the Pickleball World Cup, currently ongoing in Da Nang, Vietnam till September 6, according to the press release. The Indian contingent stormed into the quarter-finals and will play the formidable team from the USA. The India pro squad consisting of Harsh Mehta, Arjun Singh, Anish Froilan, Aman Patel, Pearl Amalsadiwala, Naomi Amalsadiwala, Aaliya Ebrahim and Mihika Yadav beat China in the round of 32 with a scoreline of 4-0. Pearl Amalsadiwala and Mihika Yadav set the tone by winning the first tie of the match 21-19 after which Harsh Mehta and Arjun Singh chalked up another point for Team India. In the third tie, Harsh Mehta and Pearl Amalsadiwala won a challenging match to set up Arjun Singh and Mihika Yadav to defeat the Chinese 4-0.

The round of 16 was poised to be a tough draw for India against the Philippines but the Indians managed to clinch the match with a scoreline of 4-1. The women’s doubles pair of Pearl and Mihika once again gave India their first point whilst the men’s doubles went down fighting for the second tie 19-21. The next two mixed doubles went in the way of India giving them a 3-1 lead as Aaliya Ebrahim completely shut down her opponent 21-12 to take India into the quarter-finals.

Pearl Amasadiwala expressed happiness with India’s execution and progress to the quarter-finals, praising Harsh Mehta’s leadership and her teammates. She said the team is ready for the crucial quarter-final challenge. “Really happy with the way we have been executing our plans and making it all the way to the quarter finals. Playing with Mihika and Harsh has been a great experience for me and Harsh Mehta has been pivotal in his leadership. I am very happy to have played my role for the team and look forward to the quarters. Tomorrow is a crucial day for us and the rest of the Indian teams, but we are ready for the challenge.” said Pearl Amasadiwala.

Association Officials Praise Team's Performance

“Tomorrow, our Kids, Juniors, Open, and Masters (60+) teams step into the quarter finals with unstoppable spirit. Each player is giving their absolute best and playing with heart, grit, and pride for the nation. Watching them pour everything into the game fills us with joy and pride. Their performances make us believe even more strongly that nothing is greater than seeing India triumph.” said Aalap Sharma, Treasurer, Indian Pickleball Association.

“Congratulations to all the squads. Making the quarter finals is a formidable statement by Team India and the entire Indian Pickleball Association is backing them to go deep into the final leg of the tournament. All the players in each team have played their part well and taken up the responsibility for the team.” said Suryaveer Singh Bhullar, President, Indian Pickleball Association.

Performance Across Other Categories

The India Masters squad, Junior squad and the Kids squad have all three made their way into the quarter finals against Vietnam, Chinese Taipei and Australia respectively. The India Senior team lost to New Zealand in the round of 16 ending the campaign for this edition of the World Cup.

Masters Squad Edges Out China

India Masters edged out China in the round of 16 in the very last tie of the match winning with a final score of 3-2 with Bhushan Akut and Petulia Balaji dominating the decider 21-9. (ANI)