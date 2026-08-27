Sri Lanka batter Sonal Dinusha's unbeaten 133 saved the second Test against India, securing a draw. He credited his coaches and family for his success. Despite the draw, India clinched the two-match Test series 1-0 after winning in Galle.

Dinusha Credits Support System for Success

Sri Lanka batter Sonal Dinusha credited his coaching staff, school coach, provincial coach and family for helping him achieve success after his match-saving unbeaten 133 in the second innings of the second Test against India in Colombo. Dinusha's resilient knock of unbeaten 133 helped Sri Lanka secure a draw against India, while he also became the third Sri Lankan batter to score three centuries in a two-match Test series. However, India won the two-match Test series 1-0, after the visitors secured a 165-run win in the Galle Test.

Speaking after being named Player of the Match, Dinusha said his preparation in Galle and practice against turning pitches helped him counter the Indian bowling attack. "First of all, I should mention who helped me get here. I want to mention our coaching staff, my school coach and provincial coach, and my family as well. It's really about the preparation at Galle, and I had an idea about the turning pitches, so I practised for that," Dinusha said.

Stellar Series Performance

Dinusha finished the two-Test series against India with impressive numbers, scoring 420 runs in four innings at an average of 140.00. His highest score in the series was 133*, and he recorded three centuries and one fifty across the two matches. He was also the highest run-getter of the series.

Reflecting on his partnership with the tailenders, the left-handed batter praised their contribution and said it helped him build the innings. "I would like to mention that the tailenders batted really well. It helped me get runs as well. I tried to do my best, reading the situation," he added.

Dinusha said he was delighted with his achievement of scoring three centuries and highlighted his responsibility to contribute when the team was in trouble. "I am really happy about that. When the team is down, I wanted to get runs for the team, so I am happy I was able to do that. Getting runs against India is a pleasure as a player," he said.

Match Recap: A Hard-Fought Draw in Colombo

Coming to the match, Sri Lanka staged a remarkable comeback to force a draw against India in the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Thursday, with Sonal Dinusha playing a match-saving unbeaten knock of 133.

India had enforced the follow-on after taking a 213-run first-innings lead, but Sri Lanka fought back strongly to finish at 429/9 in 154 overs in their second innings. The result meant India won the two-match series 1-0 after securing a 165-run victory in the first Test.

How the Match Unfolded

India had posted a massive 503/9 declared in the first innings, powered by centuries from Devdutt Padikkal (117) and Dhruv Jurel (115*), while Rishabh Pant contributed with a quick 63. Sri Lanka were then bowled out for 290, with Dinusha scoring 103, giving India a commanding lead.

After being asked to follow on, Sri Lanka showed tremendous resilience. Pasindu Sooriyabandara scored 92, while Kamindu Mendis added 55 to help the hosts recover. Dinusha then anchored the innings with a brilliant unbeaten 133, batting for 264 balls to deny India victory.

Key Performers and Records

Dinusha finished the series with 409 runs in four innings, including three centuries and a fifty, emerging as Sri Lanka's standout performer. For India, Manav Suthar and Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets each in the second innings, but the bowling attack could not claim the final wicket. Suthar finished the series as India's leading wicket-taker with 16 wickets, while Sri Lanka pacer Asitha Fernando topped the hosts' bowling charts with 10 wickets.

The draw also marked a rare achievement for Sri Lanka, who recorded their biggest-ever lead after being forced to follow on in Test cricket, surpassing their previous record against England at Lord's in 2006.

Brief Scores:

India: 503/9 (Devdutt Padikkal 117, Dhruv Jurel 115*, Asitha Fernando 4/106) vs Sri Lanka: 290 and 429/9 (Sonal Dinusha 133, Pasindu Sooriyabandara 92; Ravindra Jadeja 3/94). (ANI)