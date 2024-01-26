Shoaib Malik had 3-year affair with Sana Javed? Explosive claim from Pakistan amidst support for Sania Mirza

Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza garnered significant support from individuals in Pakistan following the recent disclosure by her ex-husband, Shoaib Malik, that he has tied the knot with TV actor and model Sana Javed.

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has found strong support from individuals in Pakistan following her ex-husband Shoaib Malik's recent revelation of his marriage to TV actor and model Sana Javed. Social media users have criticized Malik and Javed for ending their previous marriages, with many backing Sania's choice to divorce the Pakistani cricketer. Adding to the controversy, a podcast on Samaa TV alleged that Malik and Sana had been in a relationship for the past three years, despite being married to others. The podcast disclosed that Sana had divorced her former husband Umair Jaswal just three months before marrying Malik.

The podcast further added that whenever Malik was invited to appear on shows on the channel, he insisted that Sana be included as a condition for his participation.

“They were having an affair for the last three years and were intimately involved,” a producer of the podcast said.

“Umair didn't know about this, but Sania Mirza and her family and even Malik's family came to know about it last year. Efforts were made to resolve the situation but Malik didn't listen to anyone,” the producer added.

Malik and Sania exchanged vows amidst great fanfare in 2010 in Hyderabad, India, while Sana and Jaswal opted for a private ceremony in 2020. The revelation of Malik and Sania's separation only emerged after the former cricketer and Sana shared a photograph from their wedding.

The unfolding saga highlights the complexities of relationships within the realm of sports and entertainment, transcending borders and captivating audiences on both sides of the India-Pakistan divide. Sania Mirza's dignified silence amidst the media storm speaks volumes, drawing admiration and support from fans and well-wishers around the world.

As the story continues to evolve, it serves as a reminder of the challenges and controversies that often accompany public figures, shedding light on the personal struggles and sacrifices behind the glitz and glamour of fame. In the midst of it all, Sania Mirza stands resilient, a beacon of strength and grace in the face of adversity.