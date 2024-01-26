Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Shoaib Malik had 3-year affair with Sana Javed? Explosive claim from Pakistan amidst support for Sania Mirza

    Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza garnered significant support from individuals in Pakistan following the recent disclosure by her ex-husband, Shoaib Malik, that he has tied the knot with TV actor and model Sana Javed.

    Shoaib Malik had 3-year affair with Sana Javed? Explosive claim from Pakistan amidst support for Sania Mirza snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 26, 2024, 4:38 PM IST

    Indian tennis star Sania Mirza has found strong support from individuals in Pakistan following her ex-husband Shoaib Malik's recent revelation of his marriage to TV actor and model Sana Javed. Social media users have criticized Malik and Javed for ending their previous marriages, with many backing Sania's choice to divorce the Pakistani cricketer. Adding to the controversy, a podcast on Samaa TV alleged that Malik and Sana had been in a relationship for the past three years, despite being married to others. The podcast disclosed that Sana had divorced her former husband Umair Jaswal just three months before marrying Malik.

    The podcast further added that whenever Malik was invited to appear on shows on the channel, he insisted that Sana be included as a condition for his participation.

    “They were having an affair for the last three years and were intimately involved,” a producer of the podcast said.

    “Umair didn't know about this, but Sania Mirza and her family and even Malik's family came to know about it last year. Efforts were made to resolve the situation but Malik didn't listen to anyone,” the producer added.

    Malik and Sania exchanged vows amidst great fanfare in 2010 in Hyderabad, India, while Sana and Jaswal opted for a private ceremony in 2020. The revelation of Malik and Sania's separation only emerged after the former cricketer and Sana shared a photograph from their wedding.

    The unfolding saga highlights the complexities of relationships within the realm of sports and entertainment, transcending borders and captivating audiences on both sides of the India-Pakistan divide. Sania Mirza's dignified silence amidst the media storm speaks volumes, drawing admiration and support from fans and well-wishers around the world.

    As the story continues to evolve, it serves as a reminder of the challenges and controversies that often accompany public figures, shedding light on the personal struggles and sacrifices behind the glitz and glamour of fame. In the midst of it all, Sania Mirza stands resilient, a beacon of strength and grace in the face of adversity.

    Last Updated Jan 26, 2024, 4:38 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Jurgen Klopp to step down as Liverpool manager at end of season; explains reason behind decision (WATCH) snt

    Jurgen Klopp to step down as Liverpool manager at end of season; explains reason behind decision (WATCH)

    cricket Australian star batter David Warner extends Republic Day greetings to all in India osf

    Australian star batter David Warner extends Republic Day greetings to all in India

    Tennis Australian Open 2024: World No. 1 Novak Djokovic crashes out as Jannik Sinner seals epic finals berth osf

    Australian Open 2024: World No. 1 Novak Djokovic crashes out as Jannik Sinner seals epic finals berth

    Tennis Australian Open 2024: Djokovic vs Sinner semi-final paused briefly as spectator faces medical emergency osf

    Australian Open 2024: Djokovic vs Sinner semi-final paused briefly as spectator faces medical emergency

    Tennis Indian Tennis ace Rohan Bopanna and squash veteran Joshna Chinappa named for Padma Shri honours osf

    Indian Tennis ace Rohan Bopanna and squash veteran Joshna Chinappa named for Padma Shri honours

    Recent Stories

    Explained: Who is French Yoga teacher Charlotte Chopin, the recent Padma Shri awardee avv

    Explained: Who is French Yoga teacher Charlotte Chopin, the recent Padma Shri awardee

    Macron India visit puts defence roadmap in spotlight: Key collaborations discussed; check details AJR

    Macron's India visit puts defence roadmap in spotlight: Key collaborations discussed; check details

    football Jurgen Klopp to step down as Liverpool manager at end of season; explains reason behind decision (WATCH) snt

    Jurgen Klopp to step down as Liverpool manager at end of season; explains reason behind decision (WATCH)

    Bihar Political Crisis: BJP leader drops major hint, says NDA can win 40 seats in the state with Nitish Kumar

    Bihar Political Crisis: BJP leader drops major hint, says NDA can win 40 seats in the state with Nitish Kumar

    Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Moto Razr 40 get MASSIVE discount Here is how much it may cost you gcw

    Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Moto Razr 40 get MASSIVE discount; Here's how much it may cost you

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon