Raphinha and Fermin Lopez found the net as Barcelona defeated Athletic Club 2-0 for their second La Liga win. The match also saw World Cup winner Rodri make his club debut and Anthony Gordon get his first start for the Spanish giants.

Barcelona Secure Second La Liga Win

Raphinha and Fermin Lopez were the scorers as Barcelona registered their second win of the La Liga 2026-27 season with a 2-0 triumph over Athletic Club. The Thursday's clash also saw Spain's FIFA World Cup-winning star and former Manchester City player Rodri making his debut in club's iconic striped jersey.

After a goalless half an hour, Raphinha struck in the 37th minute, while Lopez hit the final blow in the 82nd minute. Rodri, who had missed his side's 5-0 win over Elche, was on the bench against Athletic and came as a substitute in the second half.

'Perfect Player For Us': Flick on Rodri's Debut

Speaking about Rodri's debut, manager Hansi Flick said after the match as quoted by ESPN, "Everyone is happy he's playing for us, playing for Barca."

"He is the perfect player for us, the perfect player for our philosophy, the style we want to play football," he added.

Speaking on his debut, Rodri said, "I am happy to play my first game with Barcelona, happy for the victory, the second in a row for the team. It is important to start gaining rhythm. I felt good with my first minutes."

Flick Praises Gordon's 'Speed and Intensity'

The match also gave England's Anthony Gordon his first start with Barcelona, having earlier scored two goals off the bench against Elche last match, and he was extremely popular with the fans on the field.

Flick also expressed how happy he was with the Englishman settling in Barca after a move from Newcastle United and highlighted scope for improvement.

"His speed, his intensity, it's really good for us, exactly what we want from him," the German coach said.

"Of course he has just arrived, two and a half weeks ago after the World Cup, so also he has potential to go to another level. And we need him on this level," he signed off. (ANI)