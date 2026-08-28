The UEFA Champions League draw revealed tough fixtures. Arsenal face Real Madrid and Bayern Munich. Defending champions PSG play Barcelona and Manchester City. Man Utd have been drawn against Bayern Munich in a rematch of the 1999 final.

High-Profile Clashes in Champions League Draw

The 36 teams forming the league phase of the UEFA Champions League got to know their opponents following a draw in Monaco on Thursday, with Premier League champions Arsenal set to face 15-time champions Real Madrid at home and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich away from home and defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) getting high-octane clashes against Barcelona at home and Manchester City away. The La Liga champions Barcelona will also get to face Manchester City at home, while three-time champions Manchester United will get to face Bayern Munich at home in their campaign opener (a rematch of the 1999 final) and last year's semifinalists Atletico Madrid away from home.

The defending champions PSG will have a stacked run, against Roma at home, 2025-26 Europa League winners Aston Villa away from home and also against Turkish giants Galatasaray at home. The PL champions Arsenal will also face Borussia Dortmund at home, while 15-time champions Real Madrid will start against Inter Milan at home, marking an emotional clash for Jose Mourinho, who led Inter to UCL glory back in 2010.

England football giants Liverpool will also start against Atletico at home and follow it with a clash against Inter Milan away from home.

Debutants Learn Their Fate

There were four debutants in the draw: Como from Italy; LASK of Austria; Viking from Norway; and Azerbaijani champion Sabah, who were founded only in 2017.

Como has some exciting matches lined up, against PSG and Manchester United at home, while they will play Barcelona away from home. LASK will get to start their campaign against Liverpool at home and face Real Madrid away from home. Viking also has an interesting opening battle against Bayern Munich at home.