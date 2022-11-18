Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Schedule, Squad, SWOT analysis for France

    FIFA World Cup 2022: France is the defending champion and is yet again a favourite to win its third championship. Meanwhile, here we present its schedule, squad, and vital SWOT analysis.

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Schedule, Squad, SWOT analysis for France
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Nov 18, 2022, 12:45 PM IST

    Defending champion France has managed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on a convincing note and is being dubbed as a favourite to retain the title and win the championship for the third time. The Les Blues were dominant during the 2018 edition in Russia and trumped Croatia convincingly 4-2 to win the title. While the team has retained its core squad from the last time, some talented new faces can light up the tournament. Ahead of the competition, it is worth looking at its crew while we present its schedule and the highly-critical SWOT analysis.

    Strengths
    France’s greatest strength lies in its attacking forward line-up. Players like Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema would be a force to be reckoned with. Although it is missing out on players like Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante, given its talent, it cannot be ruled out.

    ALSO READ: QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 - SADIO MANE MISSES OUT FOR SENEGAL WITH FIBULA INJURY

    Weaknesses
    It is its defence that has become weak over the years. The lack of Benjamin Mendy is costly for the French and heavily relies on senior-pro Raphel Varane. Also, Kante could have aided the defence as a defensive midfielder, which is not happening this time.

    Opportunities
    Brazil is the only side in WC history to have successfully defended the title. The enormous opportunity for France would be to become only the second side to do it successfully, which will undoubtedly be a monumental task, given the lack of some star players.

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Threats
    The threat that Les Blues face is that they have too many privileged players. Although with a couple of big stars missing out, most of the players in the side play for rival clubs, which could witness an ego clash. Thus, effective management of the players is required, as head coach Didier Deschamps has a task at hand.

    France schedule for Qatar 2022 (IST)
    Nov 22    : vs Australia - 12.30 AM (Nov 23)
    Nov 26: vs Denmark - 9.30 PM
    Nov 30: vs Tunisia - 8.30 PM

    ALSO READ: Qatar World Cup 2022 - Gonzalez, Joaquin ruled out for Argentina; Angel Correa, Almada to replace

    France squad for Qatar 2022
    GK:     Hugo Lloris, Alphonse Areola, Steve Mandanda
    DEF: Benjamin Pavard, Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Theo Hernandez, Lucas Hernandez, Benoit Badiashile,  Ferland Mendy, Dayot Upamecano,  Ibrahima Konate, William Saliba
    MID: Eduardo Camavinga, Youssouf Fofana, Matteo Guendouzi, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Jordan Veretout
    FWD: Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Antoine Griezmann, Karim Benzema, Kylian Mbappe, Randal Kolo Muani, Kingsley Coman

