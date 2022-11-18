Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Gonzalez, Joaquin ruled out for Argentina; Angel Correa, Almada to replace

    FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina has suffered two injury setbacks, with Nicolas Gonzalez and Joaquin Correa being ruled out, whereas Angel Correa and Thiago Almada come in as replacements.

    With just days to go for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, former two-time champion Argentina has suffered two injury setbacks. Striker Nicolas Gonzalez, who plays for Fiorentina in the Serie A, suffered a muscle injury during a training session on Thursday, forcing him to be ruled out. Meanwhile, he has been replaced by Angel Correa, who plays for Spanish giants Atletico Madrid. The 27-year-old Correa has played for La Selección on 22 instances, netting three goals so far. The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) authorised the late change, as changes can be made before a side plays its opening competition contest.

    Correa has also been a regular starter with the Mattress Makers under Diego Simeone. Into his ninth season with the club, he has plundered 63 goals in 350 matches for Atletico, while this season, he has played 21 games and scored four. Also, another Argentine striker Joaquin Correa was ruled out with a knee problem, which he sustained following the side's 5-0 conquest over United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.

    The 28-year-old Inter Milan striker has been replaced by 21-year Thiago Almada, who plays for Atlanta United in the Major League Soccer (MLS). While he has scored seven in 31 for Atalanta, he made his debut for La Selección earlier this year, having played just the debut game so far, with no goal-scoring success.

