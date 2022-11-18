Qatar World Cup 2022: Sadio Mane misses out for Senegal with fibula injury

FIFA World Cup 2022: Senegal has suffered a significant setback, as Sadio Mane has been ruled out of the tournament with a fibula injury. He successfully underwent surgery for the same in Munich.

Image Credit: Getty Images

It is a significant setback for Senegal ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, as star striker Sadio Mane of Bayern Munich has been ruled out of the event with a fibula injury. The Senegalese Football Federation confirmed the development on Thursday night, as the 30-year-old suffered the injury while playing for his club on Saturday during the 2-0 win over Schalke. He was initially deemed fit to recover on time before the mega event and was included in the 26-man squad for the Lions of Teranga. However, after he underwent surgery for the same, it was understood that he would take some time to recover, thus ruling him out while rehabbing in Munich.