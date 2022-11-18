Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Sadio Mane misses out for Senegal with fibula injury

    First Published Nov 18, 2022, 11:38 AM IST

    FIFA World Cup 2022: Senegal has suffered a significant setback, as Sadio Mane has been ruled out of the tournament with a fibula injury. He successfully underwent surgery for the same in Munich.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    It is a significant setback for Senegal ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, as star striker Sadio Mane of Bayern Munich has been ruled out of the event with a fibula injury. The Senegalese Football Federation confirmed the development on Thursday night, as the 30-year-old suffered the injury while playing for his club on Saturday during the 2-0 win over Schalke. He was initially deemed fit to recover on time before the mega event and was included in the 26-man squad for the Lions of Teranga. However, after he underwent surgery for the same, it was understood that he would take some time to recover, thus ruling him out while rehabbing in Munich.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "The FSF wishes a speedy recovery to its player Sadio Mane," said the Senegalese Football Federation in a statement, while his replacement is yet to be confirmed.

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Mane played an instrumental role in Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) triumph earlier this year when he scored the winning penalty against Mohamed Salah's Egypt.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Senegal kicks off its Qatar 2022 campaign against the Netherlands on Monday, followed by Qatar and Ecuador.

