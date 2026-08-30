Indian women's hockey player Deepika Kumari said she was proud of the team's effort at the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2026. Despite disappointment, the team finished fifth, their best result since 1974, and will now focus on the Asian Games.

Indian women's hockey team player Deepika Kumari said she was proud of the team's effort at the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2026 despite falling short of their expectations, as the squad arrived at Bengaluru airport on Saturday after finishing fifth in the tournament.

'Proud of the team's effort'

Reflecting on India's campaign, Deepika said the team was disappointed with the result but remained determined to finish the tournament with a victory. "We were disappointed not to achieve what we had envisioned or what our team deserved. However, the mindset was that the final match is the final match--regardless of the circumstances or our standing, we had to finish with a win," Deepika told ANI.

She said ending the World Cup on a winning note was the team's primary objective and expressed pride in the effort put in by the players. "That was the goal: to conclude the World Cup with a victory. We had higher hopes, but achieving what we did is still a matter of great pride," she said.

Focus shifts to Asian Games

Deepika praised her teammates for remaining focused and motivated throughout the tournament. Looking ahead, Deepika said the team would now turn its attention to the Asian Games, where India will aim to achieve another historic feat.

"I am incredibly proud of the entire team and the effort every girl put in; everyone remained focused and motivated," the Indian player said. "Now, the focus shifts to the upcoming Asian Games, where we aim to make history again."

Historic Finish and Recognition

India's women's team finished fifth at the World Cup, their best result in the tournament since securing a fourth-place finish at the inaugural edition in 1974. Salima Tete's side sealed the milestone with a 3-1 win over World No. 5 Germany in the 5th/6th place classification match in Amstelveen.

Hockey India on Friday announced a cash award of Rs 50 lakh for the Indian Women's Hockey Team in recognition of their historic fifth-place finish. (ANI)